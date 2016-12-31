'Alien: Covenant' Update: Film will tie loose ends of the 'Alien' franchise

When the thrilling film "Alien" was released in 80's, many are surely captivated on how the film managed to scare them up to their beds and had asked for a sequel. It was followed by Prometheus as a sequel and now, Ridley Scott isn't finished with the Alien franchise with him giving everyone the "Alien: Covenant". Rumors reveal that "Alien: Covenant" will be an important film to connect the two films together.

According to Tech First Post, with Scott bringing back the sci - fi horror to the big screen, fans should expect more storytelling than ever. "Alien: Covenant" is a prequel to "Alien" but sequel to "Prometheus" which could reveal on how the Xenomorphs came into existence. The trailer was released this month and it showed us some of the horrifying scenes of battle with those aliens.

Meanwhile, Comic Book added that following the "Prometheus", there are questions left unanswered and they are hoping that the upcoming film will be able to answer such. Further, it was Katherine Waterson who gave the details on the connection of film to the two.

Advertisement

In the interview she said, "I think it has elements of both films. Like, it's got some aspects that are similar to Prometheus and then [it] does feel, in many ways, like a return to the original. But again, it's its own thing, too, and sometimes I think describing things in those terms limits it in a way and gives the audience information it's better for them not to have."

While we are still unsure of the exact plot and goal of "Alien: Covenant", it may be true due to Scott's silence to the film even it is only 6 months before it premiers.

"Alien:Covenan"t hits theaters on May 19, 2017.

What are your thoughts and comments on "Alien: Covenant"? Share it with us through the comments below.