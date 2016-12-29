Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Thursday, December 29, 2016 | Updated at 12:39 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

Energy Crisis High Risk of Worsening: Cold War Plane Incredible Solution, Scientists Reveal

By LNY (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 12:41 AM EST
Cold War Plane Technology, A Solution to Energy Crisis

Cold War Plane Technology, A Solution to Energy Crisis(Photo : Getty Images/Sean Gallup)

Energy crisis worsens as energy sources tend to each have disadvantages. However, engineers recently found out that a cold war technology programmed to make jets fly could be the answer to the problem.

As global warming intensifies and energy crisis continue to rise, people are trying to find more ways in supplying power that will not contribute to the ongoing challenge. Studies are conducted to discover more efficient sources of power.

Wind and solar are renewable are not able to generate energy to meet up with the demand. Fossil fuels, on the other hand, can be one solution to energy crisis as it meets up to the amount of energy the world needs but its burning process contributes to global warming thereby putting the lives of mankind at stake.

Meanwhile, nuclear reactors presently supply America's energy at 20% and Idaho National Laboratory believes it is the safest energy source on the planet. However since a nuclear reactor is taken offline once it reaches 10 years, there are chances of it not being able to solve the energy crisis in the future, according to the Age Times.

Another option for combating energy crisis is the molten-salt reactor, capable of safely and cleanly supplying power to billions of people for millions of years. It is a product of Aircraft Nuclear Propulsion (ANP) program during the cold war which was later canceled.

ANP was an act to develop nuclear-powered jet bomber. It aimed to fly at 15,000 miles without having the need to refuel.

 Alvin Weinberg, a physicist and the inventor of the lightweight reactor (LWR), the most well-known nuclear reactor type responded to the challenge but refused to use the LWR being aware of its inefficiency. Weinberg instead decided to use the molten-salt reactor as its efficiency might allow him and his team to fit the reactor inside an airplane, as reported by the Business Insider.

Abandoned on 1972 as per the government cancellation after the cold war, molten-salt reactors are now being revived by engineers and are being fuelled with thorium, a carbon-free energy to help solve the energy crisis. Thorium is proven to be reliable according to them as it practically has an infinite supply and can be found mixed with the soils even at the local parks as widespread as lead and four times as abundant as uranium.

SEE ALSO

New Generation Tesla Superchargers Will Allow Drivers to Charge and Go Even on Impulse

Report: Smallest Diamond Capable to Conduct Electricity, Standford Research Confirms

Mysterious Radio Signals Continue to Come From Outside the Milky Way

23 Science Facts That was Still Unknown At The Begining of 2016

LIGO gravitational waves discovery named Science’s 2016 Breakthrough of the Year

TagsEnergy Crisis, Cold War Technology, nuclear reactor, Thorium, Global warming

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

total solar eclipse news total solar eclipse 2017

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Bones Season 12 Plot Bones Season 12

Triple H

Triple H Visions NXT to be WWE’s Third Brand Beside Raw and SmackDown

WWE is known for its weekly Raw and SmackDown shows. Its development brand NXT, is working its way to become the third title, thanks to Triple H.
Samsung extends ‘TV plus’ service with Fandango deal

Samsung Will Unveil Three Personalised Telecasting Services in CES 2017
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Kings vs. 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings Over Philadelphia
Golden State Warriors official photo

Kevin Durant Slams the NBA for Last Two Minute Report: ‘The game is over. We’re moving on.’
DeAndre Jordan #6 of the Los Angeles Clippers and Thomas Robinson #15 of the Los Angeles Lakers battle for a rebound in the first half of the game at Staples Center on December 25, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.

LA Lakers End Losing Skid With Win Against Clippers; Chris Paul Misses Another Game Due to Injury
Roman Reigns

WWE Raw Review December 26: Roman Reigns Retains US Championship Belt against Kevin Owens; Shield Sweeps Jeri-KO
Brooklyn Nets v New York Knicks

Brooklyn Nets Randy Foye Beats Hornets With 120-118 Victory

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics