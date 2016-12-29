Marc Anthony, Shannon De Lima Divorce News: Why Their Marriage was "Broken" [RUMORS]

Marc Anthony is officially divorcing his wife of two years Shannon De Lima, according to recent reports. Anthony reportedly filed the papers earlier this month on December 16 and thus ending his fourth marriage officially.

E Online reported that in Anthony's filing of the divorce documents; he states that his married with the 28-year-old De Lima is "broken." In a statement released a few days after the filing of the divorce, the former couple said that the divorce decision was made by the two of them in mutual consent and asked for no further comments during the process.

Anthony and De Lima were wed last November 2014 but have no children together. It was Anthony's fourth marriage and prior De Lima; he was formerly wed to singer Jennifer Lopez, beauty queen Dayanara Torres and Maria Von Ritchie Lopez.

There have been rumors why Anthony and De Lima split up and one of them was allegedly because of a kiss. Daily Mail reports that Anthony shared a kiss with his ex-wife Jennifer Lopez during the Latin Grammys last month. The ex-couple have two children, Max and Emmie.

Some say that Anthony and Lopez were only doing the kiss in order to get promotion on their new unnamed album which might get revealed next year. After six years of marriage, the two divorced in 2014 but they are reported to still have a good relationship as they have two children born out of their marriage. Lopez is rumored to be with rapper Drake with evidence on the Latin singer's Instagram as she shared a romantic photo of her being in the rapper's embrace.

Since the announcement of the divorce, neither Anthony nor De Lima has said anything else.

