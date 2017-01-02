Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

HTC Vive 2 To Come With A Sleek Design And Wireless Technology

Jan 02, 2017
HTC Vive 2 to come with a sleek design and wireless technology

HTC Vive 2 to come with a sleek design and wireless technology

The first generation of HTC Vive was successful in sales than their competitors Oculus that is backed up by Social media giants Facebook. Virtual reality, the current big tech trend for the year is creating a lot of storm among the technology enthusiasts.

Priced at US$799, it's the better of the two virtual reality kits that's currently priced around the same price bracket. The HTC's Vive VR 2 kit that is reportedly coming out in 2017 is one of the most anticipated devices for virtual reality which'll have more advanced technology implemented in the upcoming device.

The competition is still dominated by HTC due to the extensive popularity in the VR industry.It is believed that the Vive 2 will now be directly competing with the Oculus Rift which is also rumoured to be in development. There are some assumptions that the Vive 2 will now be wireless to make sure it's more lighter than the current generation virtual reality kit that was first reported on techradar.

At the moment, there's no information whether HTC will be developing it solely for the consoles and desktops or also compliant with smartphones too but at the moment, the only information that was available is it has already been confirmed by their company spokesperson.   

Windowsreport, revealed that the company spoke about it and also confirmed about the development hinting that the rumours were very much true and also revealed some details about the same. The device according to rumours will reportedly be named HTC Vive 'Oasis'.

Rikard Steiber, the company's spokesperson also told that the coming year would be one of the best for virtual reality in terms of development and adaptability. Apart from all these, there's nothing much available regarding the device that's reportedly in development. The device will supposedly be out at the Consumer Electronics show in 2017. Until then, the waiting game continues.

TagsHTC Vive, VR

