Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Saturday, December 31, 2016 | Updated at 1:52 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

Twitter News: Twitter Launched 360-Degrees Video Live Stream on Periscope in Associate with Famous Users

By Honey A. Demecillo (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 02:35 AM EST
360-Degree Streaming Released On Periscope

360-Degree Streaming Released On Periscope(Photo : YouTube/Wochit Tech)

The social network Twitter is bringing up the most recent 360-degree live video streams with the courtesy of Periscope live-streaming platform. The latest feature comes up two weeks after Facebook broadcast their plans to released its own 360 videos. Periscope reported the launching of 360 live videos in association with a small group of famous users.

According to Digital Trends, the 360-live video will reveal its feature more over for this coming week. The platform has even set up a hold that the Periscope users can join by signing up to learn when the feature drops. On the other hand, the viewers will be experiencing as well the same navigation choices as they find somewhere else such as Facebook Live Video.

Basically, while viewing a Periscope live 360 video on the Periscope or Twitter applications, the viewers can watch different parts of the broadcast by essentially turning their mobile phone or tapping and looking around the screen. On the desktop, the viewer can click and drag around the screen to pivot the camera. Even if the video quality is not especially great, yet then, most 360-degree video streams are not that incredible in any way.

The Verge reported that the Twitter and Periscope have gone under a lot of pressure from Facebook Live as the distributors change over to Facebook's platform looking for more viewers. However, Twitter is significantly ahead of Facebook on 360 videos. Facebook's plan is to launch to a few partners in the upcoming months, however, the test nature of 360-degree video implies it will just do as much to make Periscope stand out for the meantime.

As of now, Twitter boasted about the auto-play video on its platform, and recently it is fully incorporated the live-streaming service into its versatile applications with the presentation of a "live" button. Hence, the installation of Periscope application will not be needed to use the 360-degree video feature when it is formally accessible for general users. To use the specific feature, Insta360 Nano camera will be the first need to get that cost $199 video camera clips.

 

SEE ALSO

iPhone 8 Release Date, News & Update: iPhone 8, the 'Revolutionalize Transformation' Expected Release in 2017

Samsung Latest News and Update: The Intriguing Arrival of Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus, Developing Note 8 is Still on Trouble

Samsung Latest Update: Galaxy A3 (2017); FCC Certificate Approved and suggest to launched on 2017

Galaxy S7 vs. iPhone 7: A Battle of 'Best of the Best' Smartphone of 2016

Facebook Latest News: Colored Status Background will be Exclusively for Android users only

Tagstwitter features, Periscope app feature, Periscope app, periscope 360-degree live video

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

Donald Trump climate change Paris Pact

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

andres muschietti Pennywise the clown

Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes UFC 207 Weigh In

Preview: UFC 207 'Nunes vs. Rousey'

Sure, it would be a great battle between the two as for the last couple of years they already have built and put up their own image as one of the toughest contender and personality to beat. Rousey is now back to battle again for the bantamweight championship division after one year of being away.
Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12,2016

Two Men Imitating Conor McGregor Gets The Holiday Surprise Of Their Lives
Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected £100m salary, reports
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City

Artist Honors All The Stars We Lost In 2016 With One Heartbreaking Beatles-Inspired Collage
Triple H

Triple H Visions NXT to be WWE’s Third Brand Beside Raw and SmackDown
Samsung extends ‘TV plus’ service with Fandango deal

Samsung Will Unveil Three Personalised Telecasting Services in CES 2017
Sacramento Kings v Dallas Mavericks

Kings vs. 76ers: DeMarcus Cousins Lift Kings Over Philadelphia

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

Jose Fernandez's Fatal Boat Accident: Marlins' Star Pitcher was set to Become First Time Father With Girlfriend Carla Mendoza

Satanic Afterschool Clubs Targeting American Elementary Schools

Closure for Fidencio Sanchez: $389,290 Check Given to Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, as Fundraising Campaign Ends

Dianey Santos, Mom of Two Girls, Shot Dead at Bus Stop in June; Now, LA Police Announce $50,000 Reward

Public Masturbation Not a Crime, Italy Supreme Court Rules - What About in the U.S.?

Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt Net Worth Upon News of Divorce – Their Endorsement Deals and Yearly Earnings

FULL TRANSCRIPT of Barack Obama's United Nations 2016 Speech – Watch Video of General Assembly Address - Sept. 20

Scientists Experiment Finds Egg Not Needed To Reproduce Mice; Childbirth Next?

John Oliver from 'Last Week Tonight' Wins Emmy for Outstanding Variety; Host Searches for Beyonce, Talks Donald Trump

Domestic Terrorism in NY and NJ? Bombing Locations for Weekend Explosions and Suspect Investigation

'Sully' Movie Review Roundup: A Look Into Tom Hanks' Latest Film, $35.5 Million Opening Weekend

‘Modern Family’ Season 8 Spoilers & Release Day – Haley Finds Herself, Sofia’s Business Takes off and Lily is Growing Up

Should Your Intimate Friendship Be Considered an Emotional Affair?

4-Year-Old Starts Sex Change Before Kindergarten

Latina Virginia Teen Worker Left With 'We Only Tip Citizens' Receipt, Couple Banned

Sex and Porn Addiction Rising, Effects Could be Devastating: Report

New Texas State Gun Law Allows College Students to Legally Arm Themselves on Campus Grounds

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

The Infiltator
Entertainment

Exclusive Interview: Yul Vasquez Talks about the Family Environment on 'The Infiltrator'
Roberto Devreux
Entertainment

Metropolitan Opera 2015-16 Review: Sondra Radvanovsky, Elina Garanca & Superstar Cast Deliver Searing Vocal Drama
Krisha
Entertainment

Review: Krisha's Fantastic Editing Puts Viewers on Increasing Edge
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics