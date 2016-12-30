Twitter News: Twitter Launched 360-Degrees Video Live Stream on Periscope in Associate with Famous Users

The social network Twitter is bringing up the most recent 360-degree live video streams with the courtesy of Periscope live-streaming platform. The latest feature comes up two weeks after Facebook broadcast their plans to released its own 360 videos. Periscope reported the launching of 360 live videos in association with a small group of famous users.

According to Digital Trends, the 360-live video will reveal its feature more over for this coming week. The platform has even set up a hold that the Periscope users can join by signing up to learn when the feature drops. On the other hand, the viewers will be experiencing as well the same navigation choices as they find somewhere else such as Facebook Live Video.

Basically, while viewing a Periscope live 360 video on the Periscope or Twitter applications, the viewers can watch different parts of the broadcast by essentially turning their mobile phone or tapping and looking around the screen. On the desktop, the viewer can click and drag around the screen to pivot the camera. Even if the video quality is not especially great, yet then, most 360-degree video streams are not that incredible in any way.

The Verge reported that the Twitter and Periscope have gone under a lot of pressure from Facebook Live as the distributors change over to Facebook's platform looking for more viewers. However, Twitter is significantly ahead of Facebook on 360 videos. Facebook's plan is to launch to a few partners in the upcoming months, however, the test nature of 360-degree video implies it will just do as much to make Periscope stand out for the meantime.

As of now, Twitter boasted about the auto-play video on its platform, and recently it is fully incorporated the live-streaming service into its versatile applications with the presentation of a "live" button. Hence, the installation of Periscope application will not be needed to use the 360-degree video feature when it is formally accessible for general users. To use the specific feature, Insta360 Nano camera will be the first need to get that cost $199 video camera clips.