Justice League: Superman and Batman will be battling for leadership

Is the Man of Steel much fitter to lead than Batman in the Justice League?

It can be recalled how Superman died in Batman v Superman: Dawn of the Justice League. For Superman's fans who do not want to see a dead Superman, it seems a goodbye for him. And the question that may come in their minds is: Will their hero still be seen alive in the future (movies)?

According to The Independent, before the closing of that movie a hint was given. The coffin which the hero laid vibrated and this indicated that he might be still alive. The fans were still given the hope.

And now in the Justice League it would be revealed what really occurred in that cliffhanger. How the man of steel managed to return to life?

Before this Batman fans really assumed that he alone will lead the League and it's pretty sure that they are contented with that. But aside from having a rival hero in this new Justice League, it also has the question whether it's Batman or Superman's going to be the boss. Henry Cavill, the Superman actor said about this in Total Film Magazine, "There's pretty much an argument between him and Batman."

This would be a better job for Zack Snyder on how he would do to make it very exciting, since aside from fighting the bad guys, the two heroes would also be contending against each other. Now that for the second time the two DC huge characters have combined together with Aquaman, Wonderwoman, Cyborg, and The Flash this would be another larger than life, as Cinema Blend reported.

"I think it's in all the characters inherently, this larger than life, big, fun stuff, especially when you're dealing with the Justice League," the director said.