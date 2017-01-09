'Clash Of Clans' Update: VR Details Surfaced, List Of New Troops Revealed

Widely popular mobile-based online multi-platform game Clash of clans is all set to receive an update to the game since it was due and was expected to happen before the year ends. According to reports, the game will now receive VR enhancements and possible attacks en masse.

The developers Supercell, are very much confident of making this happen hence verifying their own claims to be still dedicating themselves in providing a fun and entertainment game. This also provides them to bounce back with the new patch, after losing domination in play charts to Niantic "Pokemon GO" which is now hardly heard of or even played.



Phonearena recently hinted that the december update will also include a host of new impressive features alongside some daily challenges. Users will also likely be able to unlock townhalls for gold and even purchase new statues in exchange for gems.

Neurogadget detailed the information about the game's new trailer supposedly in 360 degrees where the developers have already teased 'proposed' virtual reality content to the game. The update for the same is supposed to be out anytime soon which will unlock a new perspective for those who play the game as well as own a VR headset.

Advertisement

The trailer also apparently reveals some new easter eggs. Community members have already begun hunting all the easter eggs that will supposedly be included in the game. Also included in the update, will be the ability for players to repair shipwrecks beginning at Town Hall 4 and also receive gold for it.

Overall, it will be one hell of a month for Clash of clan players with all the various updates and features that the patch will reportedly bring in. The addition of virtual reality to the game will definitely be an added bonus and potentially bring in additional traffic since virtual reality is just at its infant stages.