'NCIS' Season 14 Episode 11 Spoilers & Update: Clayton Reeve Reportedly Will end up in Hospital After "Willoughby" a Suicide Mission [Video]

By Anna Gean (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 02:14 PM EST
The "NCIS" season 14 episode 11  will return to the small screen and is expected that its gonna be an action-packed one this upcoming Tuesday. The story centers on the character of Duane Henry, Clayton Reeves, wherein he went undercover to arrest a businessman who allegedly uses an act of terror in manipulating the stock market.

The eleventh episode of "NCIS" is titled "Willoughby," and just by taking a look at the trailer, the show stores a lot for its avid viewers and reportedly will be back with a bang. As the first promo released for their new year episode, the team will work on an undercover operation, especially Duane Henry's character, Clayton Reeves.

Gibb's (Mark Harmon) team will lead the undercover when the mission has been compromised. According to the report by TV Guide, the trailer that has been released see Bishop (Emily Wickersham), who was looking at a particular person who is hurriedly being transported for a surgery. The trailer further teased Hamon's character, Gibbs who looked worried, stressed, and disturbed by the situation.

Fans obviously catch the idea that someone's major character might be a serious injury, gunshot, or who knows the character might be fighting between life and death. Yahoo reports that it might be Clayton Reeves, the report further claimed that Reeves might be in serious trouble. Just analyzing Alex's ( Jennifer Esposito) perception, she knows that the operation was a suicide mission.

The Season episode of "NCIS" promo shows clearly that the said operation can really determine that an agent might risk his life and be in serious trouble and harmed. But nothing has been confirmed as of the moment, not when the episode comes on the small screen on January 13, 2017, Tuesday,  8:00 PM on CBS.

Qasim (Rafi Silver), Bishop's boyfriend is set to comeback. The two will work on a case to solve the problem. 

 

TagsNCIS, NCIS Season 14 Spoilers, NCIS season 14 episode 11, NCIS spoilers and update, Clayton Reeves, Willoughby

