Meizu M5 Note Metal: Attractive Price and Decent Specs Ahead of Official Launch

Chinese consumer electronics and prominent smartphone manufacturer, Meizu are soon going to release a new smartphone this month by releasing their all metal 'M5 Note'. However, as per earlier reports it was speculated that the phone would see a November 30 release but that didn't happen thereby pushing the release date to sometime in December.

There will be two variants of the same model, one with an all-metal design and one without it, which will also have different hardware specifications. The prices for both the variants of the phone were apparently leaked through a tweet, a couple of days back.

Alongside the M5 Note launch, Meizu are also set to launch another smartphone 'Meizu X' which was revealed in a report on GSMArena. An image of the M5 Note was reportedly leaked to the internet by a user on Weibo that spotted on Mobipicker.

Details about pricing and hardware configurations of both the devices scheduled for release, were out to the public thanks to an image leak of a confidential e-mail that's reportedly believed to be an official source of Meizu.

The image on Mobipicker reveals that the M5 Note is priced at ¥999 i.e an approximate estimation of US$150. The all-metal variant of the phone will be available at an additional price of US$15 with the pricing for the local markets listed at ¥1099.

As per the e-mail, it's now understood that the pricings part of the leaked image are for the base storage of 16GB. One among the many changes in the hardware specifications for both the phones were that the all-metal M5 note would see an additional increase of 512MB of RAM, at 2.5GB whereas the standard variant would see a 2GB memory capacity.

Currently, it's unclear whether the phone would be offered in different hardware specifications. There are ongoing rumours that the phone will be released as early as this week. Nothing has been verified yet.