Meizu launches the PRO 6 Plus: 5.7-inch AMOLED and Exynos 8890 SoC

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Meizu, recently launched the Pro 6 Plus, one of their flagship devices for this year which looks very similar in looks to their previous phone the Pro 6s. After their success with their customized skin for their smartphones called 'Flyme 6 OS', it was turn for the Chinese giant to bring out three new devices to the markets.

The Meizu Pro 6 Plus was available instantly, for their local market in China. The phone however sports a unibody aluminium design in a 6-inch form factor that runs on the older version of Android, v6.0 marshmallow.



Coming to the hardware side of things for this phone, it sports a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display. A Phoneradar post revealed that the phone comes with a 2K resolution alongside pixel density of 518 pixels per inch also comes with 600 nits of brightness which is super bright. The display also supports 3D touch that's mostly found on two generations of iPhones however it's limited to only a small number of applications currently.

A phonearena report detailed about processing power of the phone taken care of, with an Exynos 8890 octa-core chip clocked at 2.3gHz supported by 4GB of LPDDR4 memory architecture. Storage options are also not limited with 64GB of internal memory capacity as a base variant with an option to buy the 128GB variant too.

Coming to sensors, there is a fingerprint sensor which serves an added option of unlocking your phone and also helping in passwordless purchase options wherever available. A heart rate sensor to track your heartbeats also comes with an infrared sensor. Connectivity options include a USB 3.1 Type-C port and NFC.

The phone also supports fast-charging for its 3400mAh battery. Color choices include Champagne gold, sky grey and Moonlight silver with pricing starting at US$435 going up to US$ 479 for the 128GB storage variant. The phone was available to the public to purchase on Dec. 23.