OnePlus 4: Release Date, Specs, Features, News & Update

OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer which only recently rose to prominence didn't even exist back in 2012. What became one of their major ventures into the smartphone industry with their release of OnePlus One into the gigantic world of smartphones incepted their presence by creating a huge storm.

After successfully maintaining their stability in the android domain, the Shenzhen firm by now should be developing their sixth device to the consumers after successful sales of the OnePlus 3 and, the OnePlus 3T which saw it's release last month. According to the rumours on the interweb, OnePlus 4 will reportedly be arriving as early as Q2 2017 with a host of new features.



If the traditions of this Chinese manufacturer continue, the consumer base might see a high-spec potential flagship smartphone from OnePlus, for a mere 400$ as per speculations from trustedreviews. It has been quite a standard for OnePlus to implement new and better features alongside latest hardware in their new devices.

For instance, nobody believed that phones would come out with 4GB of memory which was initially started by OnePlus and the trend followed in the smartphone world with other manufacturers adopting and accepting the fact that it was actually possible for better marketing gimmick even if it is not a necessity. With each new device, OnePlus continues to maintain their credibility taking a step further with more value effective features.



While it is indeed believed that the next smartphone from OnePlus rumoured to be the OnePlus 4 will have wireless charging capabilities and a 2K screen alongside a whopping 6-8GB memory which for no reason whatsoever will potentially be equipped on the phone.

Advertisement

More battery power would mean the combination with a potential 2K display and huge battery capacity would definitely be a dream for VR lovers. Processing power will mostly be equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip potentially the 830 as per this report from Indianexpress or the 835 depending on the then highest-end available processing chips alongside probable graphics like the Adreno 540.



Users might finally be in for a pleasant treat with probably a 256GB storage option being included from the next year just like how it's now a standard with other companies.