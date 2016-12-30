'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan to Replace Peter Capaldi in 'Doctor Who'?: Episode 1 Plot Synopsis, Promo Clip Revealed

"Outlander" star Sam Heughan is eyeing to land the role of "Doctor Who". Aside from that, the official plot description and promo clip of episode 1 has been revealed by Starz Network.

"Outlander" star Sam Heughan might be the next "Doctor Who". According to The Scottish Sun, Heughan revealed via Twitter that he would love to become the next "Doctor Who" during the show's Christmas special. He responds to a fan who hopes to see him in the classic science-fiction series in BBC saying, "I'd vote for that."

The 36-year old Scottish actor has even bigger plans for the present "Doctor Who" actor. He writes, "Peter Capaldi for President." The 58-year-old veteran star is the twelfth actor who plays the popular time traveler.

He is the second Scot to lead the show after David Tennant's stint on the show. If ever Heughan's wish comes true, then he will be the third Scottish actor to play the iconic role.

As for the official plot synopsis of episode 1, Den of Geek notes, "Now pregnant, she struggles with the fallout of her sudden reappearance and its effect on her marriage to her first husband, Frank. Meanwhile, in the 18th century, Jamie suffers from the aftermath of his doomed last stand at the historic battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire.

As the years pass, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, each haunted by the memory of their lost love. The budding possibility that Claire can return to Jamie in the past breathes new hope into Claire's heart... as well as new doubt. Separated by continents and centuries, Claire and Jamie must find their way back to each other."

in the meantime, the production of "Outlander" Season 3 is currently on a break for the holiday season.

"Outlander" Season 3 premieres April 1, 2017, first and exclusive on Starz Network.

