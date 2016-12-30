Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Level-5 Reveals First Details Of Yo-Kai Watch 3 Version 3.0

Dec 30, 2016
Yo-Kai Watch 3 in Nintendo 3DS

Yo-Kai Watch 3 in Nintendo 3DS

Level-5 developed and published the Yo-kai Watch 3 for Nintendo 3DS. Yo-Kai Watch three is a Japanese Role Playing Game, which was released on July 16, 2016. Is very popular JRPG, that has attracted a lot of fans immediately after its release. During its release, the game makers confirmed that the game would get various major updates after the launch of the Version 2.0 and Version 3.0 and more. Level-5 released the Yo-kai Watch 3 Version 2.0 a few days ago on 15, December 2016 along with the game Yo-kai Watch 3: Sukiyaki.

Initial Details of Yo-kai Watch 3 Version 3.0 Revealed

Recently Level-5 revealed the initial details of the game's second major update Version 3.0. Yo-kai Watch 3, will be bringing all the versions of the game in this update. These include Yo-kai Watch 3- Sushi, Tempura, and Sukiyaki. However, the company has not revealed more in this context.

Level-5 Includes Enma Special Versions in Yo-kai Watch 3 Version 3.0

According to the reports by Nintendo Everything, Level-5 also said that the update will include the special versions of the Enma Daiou Yo-kai. The versions include Sushi - Special: "Taiyoushin Enma", Tempura - Excellent: "Jikuushin Enma" and Sukiyaki - Special Selection: "Ankokushin Enma"

Yo-kai Watch 3 Version 2.1 Update Adds Bug Fixes

However, the date of release of the update is yet to be revealed. There is also not much of an update about the availability of the game in retail stores. Adding on, the Version 2.1 update of Yo-kai Watch 3- Sushi, Tempura, and Sukiyaki game versions are now available. According to Perfectly Nintendo's reports, the update offers bug fixes to the issues players faced with the Zombie Night's Hammer and the Backpack. The update also includes other important improvements. Like always, players can download the update and get the 5 Stars Coin which they can use in the capsule toy machine.Further updates about the Yo-kai Watch 3 Version 3.0 will be revealed in 2017. Hope that the Version 3.0 update will bring as many interesting updates as promised.

