"GTA 5" Online: Import Export DLC Secret Vehicles List Now Available

Rockstar Games' Grand theft Auto franchise is undoubtedly one of the highly praised among the gamer community. Rockstar has continued their efforts in developing more in-game content in the form of downloadable add-ons that's currently made available at no additional costs to all existing GTA:V owners.

The game received yet another update in the form of 'import exports' a process of stealing exotic and high-end supercars in the game. The update was available for all platforms at the same time.



Express UK pointed out that the game received a 1.6GB of update for the Xbox One console. Coming to the details of the new content, the new DLC is a continuation of the 'Adventures of Finance and felony' series of online missions including a host of new criminal activities.

The player's' primary mission is to make sure the stolen car is remodified, and further sold at the best price in the city. An official report from Rockstar explained about necessary changes to the game now requiring all players to be extremely skilled at the game in order to succeed at it and specialize in co-ordination and tactical approach to get the job done in the best possible way.



The list of all the cars available to be stolen was apparently leaked pre-release but however the same list is now public which can be found on Dailystar UK. Among them, some of the primary and noteable were from Pegassi and Progen, with reportedly Pegassi FCR1000, Pegassi Tempesta, Progen ItaliGTB, that made into the list.



The pricing for all these excotic automobiles are in millions of in-game dollars for each of them. It's recommended to have a good in-game account balance to proceed further. The game has also unlocked exclusive location to park all the stolen cars with beautiful indoor visuals and elevators to transport the necessary cars inside the location.