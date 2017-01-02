Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 Release Date, Specs, Latest News: Leaked Patent Image Fuels Surface Phone Rumors

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 release date, specs, latest news: Leaked patent image fuels Surface Phone rumors.

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 release date, specs, latest news: Leaked patent image fuels Surface Phone rumors.

The announcement of 'Surface' line-up of Microsoft devices have picked up pace of late with a lot of technology enthusiasts now turning their attention towards the Redmond firm thanks to their sturdy hardware.

The reputation garnered by the Surface line-up of hardware is now including phones in it's branding with Microsoft reportedly planning to bring out Surface phones early next year.

The Washington based software giant with the introduction of various devices under the Surface branding is slowly moving forward in making sure all their Surface devices are built with premium quality components and set a standard for Windows-based devices. Microsoft's current CEO Satya Nadella indeed confirmed the production of Microsoft Surface phones that's shortly seeing its release in the markets early 2017.

According to what enthusiasts and analysts believe, it would be a single big step for Microsoft to overthrow both their competitors Apple and Samsung thanks to their established Surface hardware being prefered more than usual by the audience in the recent months. A patented image was reportedly leaked that was available on softpedia.  

The set of leaked images reveal almost everything about the device that's currently in development indicating a likely presence of a Surface pen but with its own design.

As per the sketches, the new devices have definite similarities to their 'Lumia' phones without physical buttons. On the first look, there's no absolute presence of a fingerprint sensor hinting that the phone might be unlocked with the help of Microsoft's "Windows hello" feature.

However, the phone does support USB Type-C reversible connector which is now more common in recent and high-end hardware thanks to its faster access and transfer speeds. The Surface phones atleast according to analysis are expected to be out in the markets sometime in 2017 that was hinted on Digitaltrends

However, Microsoft are yet to make an announcement for the same, and there are rumours that the phones might be powered by Qualcomm's signature end Snapdragon 8XX series chips.

