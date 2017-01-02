Tech Talk: Moto Z May Make Daydream And Tango The Norm

After a successful remodelling of their flagship smartphones, Lenovo owned Motorola changed the series of their flagship phones from Moto X to Moto 'Z' which now will be the highest end smartphones by the company. A report now reveals that the Moto Z will apparently be the first smartphones to comply with both Google Daydream virtual reality development and also Google Tango.

The phone which is one of the only devices out there to have modularity which lets users modify rear panel to fit in external accessories like a dedicated camera, a power bank or even a JBL speaker for that better audio output is supposedly the most durable phone than any other device out in the market yet.

Even though Google's daydream project is still in its initial stages of developments, their own flagship phones are the first android devices to comply with VR standards which require a 2K screen a brilliant battery power to make sure everything works out smooth.

A report on Androidheadlines has now confirmed that a new Nougat update thats on its way to the Moto Z and the Moto Z force would make it compatible to pair the phone with Google Daydream. Even though they aren't Daydream ready out of the box, the content that's developed for it will work on the phones which is a similar process in the galaxy S7 series of Samsung smartphones.

The same technology would be possible in Moto mods with the help of a dedicated augmented reality system for the phone that's explained here on uploadVR. There might not be that authentic Daydream VR experiences like in the Pixel phones due to absence of different sensors and dedicated hardware compatibility, users will certainly be able to enjoy limited content on their smartphones.

One of the only phones to be Google's augmented reality compliant is Lenovo's phablet called 'Phab2 pro' that integrates real world environment with virtual reality thanks to its special sensors and cameras.