Naruto Shippuden: ‘Ultimate Ninja Storm 4’ Road To Boruto Gameplay Trailer Shows New Characters’ Fighting Styles

Naruto Shippuden Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 has received some new fighting styles in an expansion that is due for release sometime in february. The game which was released back in November this year will release for PS4 coming with the new expansion this February.

The trailer which is four minutes long gives a sneak peek for the players as to what can they expect coming February. The cutscenes from the upcoming story mode will display how Boruto will fight. Apart from that, people can also see about the fighting styles of Sasuke and Naruto. The new story mode will also likely include new playable characters.



The expansion will see a physical release in North America for Playstation 4 and Xbox One. Europe and Japan are already in the queue for a physical release. According to this report on Anime News Network, the game with the expansion pack (which includes all the three DLCs) will cost $49.99 in the USA.

Alongside the release of a physical disk copy, the same will be made available online for purchasing digitally too. It is also reported that the DLC expansion pack shall be offered to those who already own the base game and wish to get the add-on content. In addition to avoiding the full download, players can transfer the game saved file to the new expansion.

A report from iDigital Times, revealed that the expansion pack will be released on Feb 03. The publisher briefed regarding the new DLC that will have light-paced combat with anime quality graphics and a good story. The new story mode as mentioned above along with new characters will also feature online and offline free battle mode alongside the new fighting styles part of the expansion.

The game will supposedly have options for players to play in thirteen different languages for all the platforms which has been common for all anime-based video games released so far.