'Supergirl' Melissa Benoist Files For Divorce From Former Glee Co-Star Husband Blake Jenner

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
Dec 29, 2016
In just a year and a half of marriage with 'The Edge of Seventeen' actor Blake Jenner, 'Supergirl' star Melissa Benoist decided to file for divorce, adding them to 2016's list of the split bandwagon. Along with the popularized divorce of Brangelina, to the unsettled claims of Amber Heard to Johnny Depp, a lot of them tore their fans hearts as news of their divorce were released in public. Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner met on the set of the musical TV series 'Glee' playing their roles as love interests.

As PEOPLE recalled how they see themselves working together, Jenner had an instant connection upon seeing Benoist. The actor/singer was grateful to be working with the singer/actress in order to get to know more about her. Their wedding as described by Blake Jenner was low-key and private, attended by close relatives only.

After two years of engagement and a simple secret wedding, Melissa Benoist and Blake Jenner ended their marriage citing irreconcilable differences. The former 'Glee' co-stars do not intend to claim spousal support from each other either, as the two amicably agreed on. According to a report from Us Weekly, there were problems concerning distance that the estranged couple cannot solve prompting to this untoward divorce.

Melissa Benoist is currently doing the superhero drama series 'Supergirl' having the lead role of Kara Zor-El which airs on CBS which after Season 1, the series transferred to The CW. Benoist was the Coca Cola's Ambassadress for their new product Php 10 300ml Coke Mismo which was launched in Manila, Philippines. Meanwhile, Blake Jenner was well known to for winning the second season of The Oxygen reality competition series 'The Glee Project'.

His prize for the competition is a role in a seven-episode arc for the next season of 'Glee'. His role as Ryder Lynn along with his estranged wife Melissa Benoist role in 'Glee' both landed them to season regulars till the fifth season. Jenner has also received The Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Breakout Star.

