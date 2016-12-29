Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Jennifer Lopez Snuggles Up With Drake On An Instagram Post: A Clear Sign of New Love In Their Eyes

First Posted: Dec 29, 2016 10:19 PM EST
Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez attends the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Singer/actress Jennifer Lopez attends the 17th annual Latin Grammy Awards on November 17, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Jennifer Lopez and Drake are in for a New Year filled with happiness and love as rumors of their special relationship have been whispered around, since they claimed to been just 'working' on some projects.

As social media cannot lie, updates from the rumored couple show how they are enjoying each other's company and how often they are reported to be together. J.Lo is definitely on cloud nine at this point, obviously mesmerized by Drake's charm as she has only praises for the rapper, as she looks forward to welcoming the New Year with a new love.

Based on a report from AceShowbiz, Drake has been staying a lot of time with Jennifer Lopez and even visits her at home. The two artists claims to have been working on a music together but their relationship is getting deeper, as they felt a certain connection and good camaraderie with each other. Jennifer Lopez seems to be getting a lot of attention and care from Drake's charming ways and treats her with respect.

Rumors of their closeness started out with Drake who is almost all the time present in J.Lo's concerts and intensifies with social media posts of them getting cozy together. As followers cannot decide on how they will react, some are just as blatant to object.

The 'cuddly' photo that PEOPLE have recently reported came from both accounts of Lopez and Drake Wednesday morning. The alleged couple has not yet confirmed the current status of their relationship. However, taking into account the frequent visits in the house, the happiness emanating from them and the suggestive posts on their social media clearly shows they are moving on to the next level.

Last Monday, Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, were spotted attending the same party at L.A. hotspot Delilah. The rapper also attended her residency show - twice - at Planet Hollywood recently.

Tagsjennifer lopez rumors, Jennifer Lopez Instagram, Drake news, Couple Alert

