'The Batman' Movie of Ben Affleck Promises A Star Studded Superhero Movie as Fans Hopes To Add Their Favorites

The exact release date is not yet confirmed and the cast has kept the fans guessing who's who, adding up to the excitement of this upcoming DC movie. 'The Batman' standalone movie of Ben Affleck has promising features, with him as both the director and the main character and also co-writing the script with DC films president Geoff Johns. The director has also emphasized his goal to make the movie as perfect as possible, avoiding any rush to start the production or to even announce a release date.

Although Ben Affleck has been eyeing to start shooting in the spring of 2017, MovieWeb reports that 'The Batman' will be released by 2018, an information from Warner Bros.' departing production president Greg Silverman. With no exact release date yet, some characters like Deathstroke who will be played by Joe Manganiello has already been confirmed to show up to the standalone movie. Some, however, remains to be rumors or products of fan-made stories to excite them more of what is in store for the Cape Crusader's movie.

According to a report from Comicbook, characters which will be featured in 'The Batman' are Alfred, Jim Gordon, and Deathstroke whereas Nightwing, Selina Kyle's Catwoman, or Deadshot are still on standby. While Red Hood will surely be a no-show to the movie, fans all over the world do not stop in hoping and wishing for the fate of the other characters in a line. These ideas may have reached Ben Affleck's attention or that he is already brewing a movie which will feature all these all-time favorites.

One thing is sure of; Ben Affleck's skills in directing a movie are no question at all, of works like 'The Town' and 'Argo', the Oscar winner committed a no-Mediocre kind of Batman movie. With this much-talked about movie of 2018, it is no doubt a much-awaited one with its star-studded, powerhouse cast.