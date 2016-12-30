Justin Bieber shows off his muscular physique and impeccable style in Barbados

Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

By Staff Writer (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 04:02 AM EST
Jason Merritt/(Photo : Getty Images/Jason Merritt)

Teenage heart throb singer Justin Bieber showed off his fit muscular body and amazing tattoos while on a vacation. Not only did he took part in various water sports but many witnessed him meditating and performing yoga on a yatch in completely shirtless.

As per Hollywood Life, the pop singer recently took a post-Christmas trip to Barbados with his family. Soon after, he stripped down to just his swimming trunks and shades and started exploring the beach with his little brother Jaxon on toes.

Showing off his muscular physique and stylish tattoos, Justin spent the day jet skiing with Jaxon. Checkout the pictures by justinbiebertracker on Instagram.

It seems like the singer is not at all bothered by the recent lawsuit he lost. According to Mail Online, the 22-year old was sued by a mother Melissa Matthai Justin on the charges of breaking contract related to Purpose Tour.

According to Melissa, she bought a Florida Purpose Tour meet-and-greet VIP package for herself and her daughter which cost her $1,856.35. But the "Sorry" hitmaker cancelled all meet-and-greets citing mental and physical exhaustion.

Melissa won the case and was awarded $5,298.75 for her troubles due to the cancellation. This is not the only law related problem that Justin is facing right now.

As TMZ previously reported, Justin has been banned from entering Argentina because of an incident that happened in 2013. The lawsuit claimed that the singer has asked his bodyguards to beat up a photographer in Argentina.

After slamming assault charges, a judge stated that if Justin ever returns to the country he will be immediately arrested. This is bound to become a headache for the singer as he is gearing up to embark the South America leg of his Purpose World tour.

Missing Argentina will be a major problem for him but it is to be noted that the Purpose Tour is an amazing way for generating business for a country. And Argentina will suffer some loss if Justin's Purpose Tour doesn't happen there.

 

 

TagsJustin Bieber, barbados, purpose tour

