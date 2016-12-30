Ariana Grande shares her sexism incident by Mac Miller's fan; slams sexist people with an emotional letter on Twitter

Ariana Grande is her own woman and she will not take objectifying women lightly. The singer has made this very clear through social media.

According to Telegraph, Ariana posted a very emotional letter on Twitter about a recent incident that happened with her.

The "Side to Side" singer revealed in the letter that she and her rapper boyfriend Mac Miller went on grocery shopping when a young fan of Mac stopped them. The boy started praising the rapper about his works and that he is a big fan of them.

First it was all cute and sweet but suddenly the boy said to Mac that Ariana is "sexy as hell" and he can see the rapper "hitting that". Needless to say, Ariana was enraged with such a statement.

She further admitted that while this may not seem like a big issue to many but she personally felt "sick and objectified". Especially when she was present at the scene when the fan said that and she felt very hurt after it happened.

Ariana further said in the letter that objectifying women is something that happens on regular basis. And such moments add to a woman's sense of fear and inadequacy.

The 23-year old stated that she is not some piece of meat that a man can use for his pleasure. She is an adult human being who is in a relationship with a man who treats her with love and respect.

Ariana also stated that comments like that is representation of sexism that women have to face all around the world. It hurts to know that how easily young people can use sexist phrased and objectify women.

Ariana tells why she felt like sharing the incident with everybody. It's because she knows that most women can tell how uncomfortable it feels to be spoken about in a sexually derogative way or taken advantage of publicly by a man.

The pop singer believed that women are neither objects nor prizes but queens. As per Perez Hilton, Following her letter Ariana posted back to back tweets stating that wearing stylish or sexy clothes is not an invitation to men.

She further encouraged her fans that this topic needs to be talked about openly because they are harmful and people are ashamed to acknowledge it. Women need to speak out if anything makes them feel uncomfortable because if they keep mum then sexism incidents will continue to happen.