JonBenet Ramsey's Brother Burke Sues CBS For $750 Million Over TV Series

The incident has already passed nearly about two decades but the flames of the mishap still remain fresh. After years of mystery around JonBenet Ramsey's murder, her older brother Burke Ramsey recently sued CBS and the producers of the docu-series "The Case of JonBenet Ramsey" that was aired in September on the channel platform to mark the 20th anniversary of the death mystery.

According to RollingStone, the documentary series stressed on Burke Ramsey's chances of mistakenly killing his sister. And therefore, Burke charged a defamation lawsuit against CBS and the production team of the series: Critical Content for $750 million.

The documentary dubbed as 'The Case of JonBenét Ramsey' was based on JonBenet Ramsey's mysterious murder in December of 1996. The six-year-old was found bludgeoned and strangled in the family's Boulder, CO basement the day after Christmas. After about 12 years of the incident, all members of Ramsey family were exonerated by DNA evidence. However, due to lack of correct evidence, murderer(s) is still not identified and the case remains unsolved till now. Moreover, there has been a series of unspecified conspiracy theories heard around this murder.

Advertisement

As per a recent report by Variety, the documentary series consist a team of investigators who revisited the case and reexamined all the theories and available evidence. After a detailed investigation, the came to the decision that JonBenet's brother Burke has killed his sister by mistake. And later the family theorized a fake crime scene to safeguard themselves.

However, this accusation was denied by Burke Ramsay who in contrary professed a lawsuit against the investigating team of the documentary comprising: Jim Clemente, Laura Richards, Henry Lee, A. James Kolar, James Fitzgerald, Stanley Burke and Werner Spitz.

Burke stated in the suit that this whole allegation made by the team of above-mentioned investigators against him is based on a compilation of lies, half-truths, manufactured information, and the intentional omission and avoidance of truthful information about the murder of JonBenet Ramsey He also said in the lawsuit that this baseless theory harms his personal harmony and furthermore sought compensatory damages of $250 million and punitive damages of $500 million.

The case was filed by Atlanta-based attorney Lin Wood in favor of Burke Ramsey. However, CBS authorities have chosen to keep silent in this matter and haven't uttered any words about it in public till now.