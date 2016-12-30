New Year’s Eve Comet Not a Bad Omen - Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova Visits Every 5.25 Years

There is no need to panic when Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova whizzes past the Earth on New Year's Eve. The New Year's Eve comet is not a dangerous omen or bad luck but in fact, Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova has been visiting the Earth every 5.25 years, according to experts. This year, it will grace New Year's evening sky but will only be visible using a pair of binoculars.

According to Yahoo News, the comet is set to appear alongside the crescent moon on December 31. Scientists suggest viewing the comet using a pair of binoculars or a small telescope to clearly check it out. Most people think that comets are bad omens but Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova is not a threat at all. In fact, it is millions of miles away from the Earth but it will be in closest distance to our planet at the end of the month.

Experts also explain that Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova actually visits the earth every once in a while; about 5.25 years to be exact. This comet passes the planet and makes a full orbit. Classified as a "periodic comet," 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova has a predictable path around the sun which makes it easier to study and observe.

CNN also reported Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova arrival saying that it will be very visible from the Northern Hemisphere and will be closest to the sun on New Year's Day. The comet will orbit around the sun and disappear from the Earth and will reappear and reach its maximum brightness as it swings back from the sun sometime in 2017. The maximum brightness of Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova is said to be comparable to looking at a faint star using the naked eye.

Aside from Comet 45P/Honda-Mrkos-Pajdusakova's visit, 2017 is said to be loaded with amazing astronomical phenomena. There will be two meteor showers, the Ursids and Geminds this month, a penumbral lunar eclipse on February 11, Jupiter visible from the night sky in April and the 'Big One,' a total solar eclipse on August 21.