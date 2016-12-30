Android Mario Fans Rejoice! ‘Super Mario Run’ Pre-Registration Starts Now on Google Play

'Super Mario Run' will soon be available in Android format as pre-registration for the game started today. The latest 'Super Mario' game has been massively downloaded in Apple App Stores immediately after its launch and reports say that it will have the same effect in the Android market once it becomes available for actual play.

Digital Trends reported that 'Super Mario Run' is now available for pre-registration on Google Play but it is not yet clear when Nintendo will release the game on Android platform. Before the game was officially playable, iPhone users had to pre-register a few months before it was released. Apple users had to sign up for a notification to play 'Super Mario Run' once the game went live.

Reports say that around 20 million users had registered in October and the game was released two months after. On the other hand, 'Super Mario Run' has broke records for the fastest-growing app of all time with more than 50 million downloads in total.

Advertisement

Variety also reported 'Super Mario Run's' debut on the Android platform and said that the game is free on iOS but unlocking all the levels cost $9.99. Many players complained that the game is too expensive and since its launch, it has gathered mixed reviews. 'Super Mario Run' has received an average of 2.5 out of 5 stars on Apple App Store.

Users who have pre-registered on Google Play starting today will be notified through their mobiles once the game is available. They will receive a message to immediately launch the game and further instructions on how to unlock all game features.

Aside from the price, players say that 'Super Mario Run' lacks the fun exploration element that traditional Mario games have. What's commendable in the game is how its controls have been transitioned to touchscreen. Those who have enjoyed playing classic 'Super Mario' games will also feel at home with Mario's longtime enemies like Koopas, Koopa Troopas, Bullet Bills and big boss Bowser.