Saturday, December 31, 2016

Audio Trends to Watch Out For at CES 2017: HI-Res Audio, Smart Speakers & Better Wireless Earbuds

By Lee Mijares
Dec 30, 2016
The Amazon Echo is displayed at the Vivint booth at CES 2016 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Amazon Echo is displayed at the Vivint booth at CES 2016 at the Sands Expo and Convention Center on January 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images/Ethan Miller)

The new Sony MDR-XB650BT headphones are on display at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The new Sony MDR-XB650BT headphones are on display at CES 2016 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on January 7, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo : Getty Images/Alex Wong)

It's that time of the year again! The first week of every year is when electronic equipment manufacturers are set to dazzle attendees with their innovative products at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada. One of the most sought after categories is consumer audio products where it was rumored that top devices such as smart speakers, wireless earbuds, hearing aids and more are waiting to be unveiled.

Top consumer electronics manufacturers such as Bose, Sony, Apple and Astell&Kern are set to unveil their latest products starting off with noise-cancelling headphones. In the past year, manufacturers have rolled out wireless noise cancelling units and even headphones that have the ability to cancel out less noise, Consumer Reports said. Sony and Bose pioneered in headphones that can be tweaked using a mobile app and by using gestures; the user moves his hand near one of the ear cups to control it.

Apple Airpods was one of the hottest audio technologies this year and attendees are looking forward to what other companies can come up with. Reports say that next gen wireless earbuds will cancel out ambient noise and even function like a hearing aid to help the user hear despite being in a noisy environment.

HI-resolution or simply hi-res will be a big deal this coming CES 2017 and more companies will have products that can play hi-res audio outputs. HI-res audio brings to life 4K video which allows viewers to listen to uncompressed music files. 4K gaming units also use hi-res audio and this will surely be one of the most popular as well at next year's event.

Digital Trends also said that hi-resolution audio will also be demonstrated highlighting products from Astell&Kern. Big names such as Harman Kardon will boast their new speaker systems and digital preamps.

Smart speakers will become 'smarter' and worth listening to. These highly innovative speakers won't just tweak your lighting, locate the nearest restaurant or order you music online but will now have richer, high-quality sound. Aside from Amazon Tap and Echo and Google Home getting an audio facelift, companies like Sono is adding smart assistants to their speakers. Sono has announced it will add support for Alexa in all its speakers.

The Consumer Electronics Show 2017 will be on January 5 to 8, 2017 at Las Vegas, Nevada.

 

 

