Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's Life, Love and Intimacy in Question: A Brewing Divorce May Be on Its Way

As the married couple of six years, Nicole Richie and Joel Madden faces rumor by rumor of the status of their relationship, different speculations surround their marriage that may only be a test of how long they can stand it all. Last Wednesday, the couple with their two children was spotted leaving Los Angeles for a New Year out of town. Nicole Richie, a TV personality, and fashion designer has been married to Joel Madden, the frontman of the band Good Charlotte since 2010 and has two children Harlow and Sparrow.

Although, they were pictured to be a happy family, In Touch Weekly reports they are having some marital problems concerning Joel Madden's immature ways. Apparently, Nicole Richie has reached her limits and wants to give her husband a lesson. Rumor has it that the lead vocalist of Good Charlotte has infidelity issues despite their efforts to make their marriage work, at least for their children.

It has not been the first time this year that the news of their rocky marriage has circulated since there were numerous times that Nicole Richie did not wear her wedding ring or when she was spotted with a mystery man. But this has been a challenging year for the couple as they are reported to be living as "co-parents", but it seems that the spark of their marriage has begun to diminish. According to AceShowbiz, a source close to the couple reveals that Nicole Richie and Joel Madden hasn't been intimate for a long time due to problems they are facing.

It has also been said that Nicole Richie is already giving up with Joel Madden and only feels bitterness for her husband of six years. Although, these stories has not been confirmed personally by either of them, fans and followers who may feel concerned may just hope for the better. If all these rumors prove to be true, then their recent anniversary celebration might be the last they will have.