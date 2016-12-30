Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

'Twilight' star Ashley Greene Is Finally Engaged with Australian Boyfriend Paul Khoury

By Emily Joy C. (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Dec 30, 2016 11:29 AM EST
Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are finally engaged; as the beautiful Bridal Veil Falls of New Zealand witnessed Khoury's declaration of love last December 19. 'Twilight' star, Ashley Greene looked so overjoyed as she and Khoury went on a vacation to New Zealand, seemingly unaware of the planned engagement. Their sweetest moment was captured on video and was shared by both their Instagram accounts on Thursday.

Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury at 29 has decided to be together forever as Paul Khoury asked the magical question overviewing the beautiful Bridal Veil Falls in New Zealand. According to a report from Us Weekly, the star of 'Twilight' has answered 'Yes' to her beau of 3 years while Khoury traditionally knelt down on his knees. It was during their December 19 couple's tour in New Zealand that the Australian TV personality decided to ask Greene her hand in marriage.

In the short video posted on Instagram, the couple was seen hiking at the vicinity of the Bridal Veil Falls and was taking candid photos of Ashley Greene as she enjoys the view seemingly unaware of Paul Khoury's moves. The couple has been going out privately and their relationship away from the prying eyes and ears of media. But as Entertainment Tonight reports, their New Zealand and Australian trip were all out in social media as they share their escapades and sweet cuddles with each other.

No doubt, Ashley Greene, and Paul Khoury have truly enjoyed their holiday trip together, more so with the engagement that happened during that time. Their photos and videos together is a clear picture of a happy couple ready to face another chapter in their life. Greene is definitely the "luckiest and happiest woman alive" as she readies to show her "immeasurable love" of forever with Khoury.

As more couples brave their way into engagement, they are added to the list of possible celebrity weddings for 2017. Among them joining Ashley Greene and Paul Khoury are Serena Williams also announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian and country singer Kelsea Ballerini with musician Morgan Evans.

