Nintendo Switch Reported To Sport Voice Chat And Virtual Support

As the days for its official debut is coming closer, Nintendo Switch seems to witness more leaks and speculations about it. Recently, famous Youtuber OBE1 recently had a conversation with well-known gaming and entertainment journalist Laura Kate Dale who revealed much information about what to expect to be seen on Switch.

According to Nintendo Everything, the tremendous console will have a record button on the left Joy-Con. There will be no friend codes seen at the outset. A voice chat option will be seen on the console as expected by Laura. The system will come with a Bluetooth connectivity attribute, although it is not known how far the connectivity will be held. The console's Joy-Con will be available separately for buyers and it will be unveiled with the console as well. However, gamers will able to have the docks after six months of its debut.

As per Nintendo Life, the amazing titles of Rockstar Games like Red Dead Redemption 2 or Overwatch may not be seen on the console as the relation between both Rockstar and Nintendo is not that satisfactory anymore. However, there was a reported delay in the unveiling of Switch by Nintendo. Laura denied all these claims and stated that Switch will be officially revealed at the right time. The charging port will be USB and will enable easy and quick charging of the console. The console will have a power backup of at least 3 hours while fully charged.

Also, there was another alleged leak made by a user named as 'Genos' on the Reddit network. But Laura addressed all the claims made by Genos as fake. The entry bundle for the switch will have 32GB of onboard storage, Micro SD card support will extend to 128 GB as per reports. Previously, a speculation was flaunted by various platforms that the bundle pack will have a pro controller included. But the journalist denied this fact and added that the Pro controllers will be available separately for buying.