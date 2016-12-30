Secrets behind 'Fifty Shades Darker' sex scenes revealed; Modesty patch, multiple cameras and humor are important

Fans are anxiously waiting for Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan starring "Fifty Shades Darker". Meanwhile it has been revealed that filming of the sex scenes were equally hot and sensual as the final cut that will go in the movie.

When "Fifty Shades Darker" Trailer 2 was out, fans couldn't help but notice how sizzling it is. There were clear depiction of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele having sex in the shower or Christian shoving his fingers up Ana's skirt in a crowded elevator.

While the first trailer was somewhat reserved, the second trailer was much racier and left the viewers wanting for more.

According to OK!, the film's cinematographer, Seamus McGarvey elaborated on how these scenes were filmed. This includes modesty covers, body double and a bit of humor.

McGarvey stated that Jamie Dornan who plays the protagonist Christian Grey had his private part covered. Same went for Dakota Johnson, who for her lady lead role of Anastasia Steele, had a modesty patch over her pubic area and also around her body.

Other natural details like pubic hair are added later with special effects in the post-production stage. According to INQUISITR, Dakota has admitted shooting sex scenes are very uncomfertable for her.

Jamie Dornan previously revealed that he feels really insecure about his body. He thinks himself skinny and does not feel comfortable taking his clothes off during shooting.

Jamie also admitted that dealing with awkward situations like executing a sex scene is always uncomfortable. But sometimes it becomes hard for Dakota as she finds herself in a vulnerable position.

During such times humor is the key. Not taking things too seriously yet professionally and adding a bit of laugh to ease the stress goes long way.

Dakota also uses a body double for scenes where camera captures Ana's bum. Talking about camera McGarvey also explained that these types of scenes are always filmed with two cameras. This is done so the actors wouldn't have to do several takes.