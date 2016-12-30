Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie

Dec 30, 2016
It's been revealed that Ryan Gosling will portray the first man to walk on moon, Neil Armstrong, in a new biopic movie. Directed by Damien Chazelle, renowned for La La Land and Whiplash, the movie is provisionally titled "First Man".

According to Variety, film and television writer and producer Josh Singer has been in collaboration with Chazelle regarding the project. Ryan Gosling has been in talks for quite some time to play the role of Neil Armstrong.

Variety sources reveal that officially Ryan has now signed the deal. The filming of the movie will start from early 2017.

The movie is based on the novel First Man: The Life of Neil A. Armstrong by James R. Hansen and published by Simon & Schuster. It is the official biography of astronaut Neil Armstrong.

The novel revolves around the story of NASA's mission of moon landing with main focus on Neil Armstrong. The novel covers the time period of 1961 to 1969.

The movie is said to be in first-person account. According to Rolling Stone, it will explore the 10-year span of how one of the most ambitious project by mankind was developed ie. sending man on moon.

Both Ryan and Chazelle is going through a golden period now. With "La La Land" not only acclaimed by critics and audience, but now it is a frontrunner for Academy Awards nomination as well.

"We kept asking ourselves: Is there a way to take those musicals we loved, but kind of make them make them relevant," Rolling Stone quoted Chazelle talking about "La La Land".

Chazelle further added that their aim was not only to modernize a musical but also to humanize it. They wanted to star actors whom the audience doesn't see normally associating with such kind of movies and develop the end result as relatable as possible.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone  starrer "La La Land" has already acquired seven Golden Globe nominations.

 

 

