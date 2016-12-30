Halle Berry and husband Olivier Martinez finalise divorce; The actress petitioned for the split

It's officially over for Halle Berry and separated husband Olivier Martinez. The couple has reportedly finalized their divorce.

According to TMZ, back in October 2015, both Halle and Olivier separately filed for divorce as the petitioner. But as per California law two people cannot be the petitioner, so this time Olivier agreed to let Halle be one.

The ex-couple share 3- year old son Maceo. They have opted for joint custody of their son after the divorce.

According to TMZ sources there is prenup arrangement. But it seems like apart from the child custody issue there is still some debate going on over property settlement.

An insider has previously told Us Weekly that Halle and Olivier's marriage has been suffering quite a lot towards the end. Things were getting very bitter.

"Finally they both tried to file against each other. It was always like that, very heated and a lot of competition and battling between them. Two extreme tempers and people that love to fight," Us Weekly quoted the insider saying.

Last year the exes announced their pending divorce and admitted that the decision had been taken with a heavy heart. They further added that there won't be animosity after the split and they will continue to love and respect each other, and focus on their son.

Halle Berry and French actor Olivier Martinez started dating in 2010 after they met while filming Dark Tide. Berry and Martinez confirmed their engagement in 2012 and got married the next year.

Before Olivier, Halle was in a long term relationship with French Canadian model Gabriel Aubry. Berry and Aubry also have a daughter, born in 2008.

Previous to that, Halle married baseball player David Justice in 1993. There separation happened in 1996 and divorced was finalized in 1997. Her first husband however is singer-songwriter Eric Benét, whom Halle was married from 2001 to 2005.