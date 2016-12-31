Get Pokemon God Arceus through these codes –but for limited time

Pokemon's figures are on display during the International Tokyo Toy Show 2009 at Tokyo Big Sight on July 16, 2009 in Tokyo, Japan.(Photo : Getty Images/Junko Kimura)

Arceus is God. Who wouldn’t want to have God on your side as you battle all sorts of trainers while on your journey to be a “Pokémon” master? And of course, you need God to complete your encyclopedia, the PokeDex, folks.

If you already have a copy of the earlier 3DS games, the Pokémon X, Y, Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, it is time to claim the free event Arceus that Game Freak has been distributing this year. All you have to do is go to the “Mystery Gift” option in your game and enter the event code to receive your Arceus, reported Destructoid.

With North America code “ARCEUS20” and “ARCEUS2016” for Europe, gamers can now nab the mythical Pokemon. It is, however, for a limited time as it will just be until Saturday.

“To celebrate 20 years of Pokémon, you have received Arceus! With a special flute, Arceus could first be encountered in the “Hall of Origin of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl.” This is the description in the game when you receive the event Arceus, as per Serebii.net.

Serebii Reminder: The Pokémon XYORAS Arceus event is due to end on Saturday. US Code: ARCEUS20, EU Code: ARCEUS2016 https://t.co/oV6DIIRILJ pic.twitter.com/cRzMWfP5Uc — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) December 29, 2016

The information ranger is a big authority when it comes to “Pokémon” games, tricks, and news. It brought good news to the gaming community when it tweeted the release of Arceus last December 29.

It is unlikely that you will really use Arceus in competitive battling, you'll probably store the deity on a random PC or Pokebank, but it is for the lore that every "Pokémon" fans know him. Although it is weird that a little electric mouse is more famous than him, but it is safe to say that God is humble.

Arceus has been considered as one of the most long-lived of all Pokemon species considering that he was the one who has created the Sinnoh region and possibly the entire Pokémon world, the lake guardians: Uxie, Azelf, Mesprit, and the creation trio: Dialga, Palkia, and Giratina. Make sure not to miss the mythical Pokemon and stay tuned for more exciting updates!