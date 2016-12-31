HTC Is Not Planning To Reveal Wireless Vive 2 Headsets in CES 2017

HTC has already achieved ample appreciation from tech lovers all around. The company is keen to develop some unique masterpiece in the technology and development segment. As per certain recent insights, the company is currently engaged in creating some surprising measures of VR supported devices. Rumors also knock that the tech giant is preparing to reveal its next set of flagship VR headsets: Vive 2.

According to Digital Trends, HTC's Vive is expected to be a wireless VR supported headset sporting fabulous twin 4K displays. Although questions have been raised about the possibility of this unbelievable combination. However, some potential sources stated in this context that HTC might be implementing 120Hz frame speed instead of its regular 90Hz running pace. Therefore, for enabling HTC Vive 2 headsets a user needs to have a powerful PC which can match this much speed rate.

As per a recent report by Android Headlines, the tremendous VR masterpiece will also come with a wireless transmitter. This seems likely that users could see a wireless or semi-wireless HTC Vive 2 soon as the competition heats up between the two VR companies. The essential hardware specifications which have been stressed with the company's next stunner also indicate HTC Vive 2's chances of getting 1080p display panel as well.

HTC's VIve 2 is also hinted to hold a 2,160 x 1,200 resolution. However, there was a rumor terribly flanked around many potential sources which spelled that HTC is planning to put an official teaser of the alleged headset. Some platforms even suspected the company is going to launch Vive 2 in Consumer Electronic Show 2017 itself. However, recently HTC authorities all these speculations and stated that the company is no mood to unveil any type of new VR headsets at the upcoming CES event. HTC also said that the company is currently focusing on on the growth of the virtual reality ecosystem for the HTC Vive only.