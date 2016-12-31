UFC 207 Fight Card: 'Nunes vs. Rousey' The Lioness is taking the chance of taking Rousey down again, Ronda Reportedly Will Retire if She Losses

UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship) Bantamweight is set to bring Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes tonight December 30, 2016, at UFC 207 to be held in Las Vegas, Nevada inside the T-Mobile Arena. Fans are all excited as a New Year for all of the fans of Ronda Rousey as it is her comeback fight after she lost to Holly Holm in Melbourne in the last UFC championship fight (UFC 193).

Sure, it would be a great battle between the two as for the last couple of years they already have built and put up their own image as one of the toughest contender and personality to beat. Ronda Rousey lost the last championship of Bantamweight to Holly Holm and is now back to battle again for the bantamweight championship division after one year of being away. As per the report of MMA Mania, the former champion is in good condition and in a great shape.

In the other hand, Amanda Nunes also put the pieces together of her game into a style that totally makes sense. "The Lioness" able to scratch out a pair of top players to capture the strap, been living in her own potential, setting herself up and been preparing for this big event between Ronda Rousey.

Amanda Nunes has a record of 13 wins and 4 losses. Nunes won the championship after she defeated Meisha Tate at UFC 200. Nunes has a solid athleticism and has an amazing skill set, she finished nine of her games and won via knockout. She has long range weapons at her disposal, the jab, and low kick, Fox Sports has reported.

Meanwhile, Ronda Rousey has a record of 12 wins and 1 loss. Rousey does not hold being undefeated, her Olympic bronze in Judo has given her a great help in most of her career and once in her world on the mat or in the clinch, she is all ready to dominate.

The big fight between Nunes and Rousey is unpredictable. If Nunes will win this fight tonight, it would be the greatest accomplishment in her career as of the moment but a loss will surely be hurt but Nunes will do anything just to win this huge fight. Rousey on the side of the table would be an incredible accomplishment if she does win this game after the epic loss she had last year.

But if Rousey loses this match, reports suggested that it would be a retirement for her or she could take another fight to earn another chance. Well, tonight is the night and everyone will know who will win.