‘I did not send those tweets!’ George Michael’s Boyfriend Shocked at Twitter Suicide Revelations

George Michael's boyfriend, hairdresser and photographer, Fadi Fawaz was shocked to find out that someone used his Twitter account to send messages to his followers that George did not actually die from a heart attack. Tweets using Fawaz's account said that the singer tried to commit suicide a number of times before he actually succeeded on Christmas Day. This news speculated that George's 'Last Christmas' may not really be what it seems.

Radar Online was the first to report about the suspicious tweets from Fawaz's account. There were a total of 5 messages that were sent from his account @fadifawaz with the first one recounting how the hairdresser found his partner dead in bed. The next messages said that the Wham! singer wanted to die and has tried to kill himself multiple times until he became successful. The unknown messenger finally ended his series of cruel tweets with 'We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day.'

Gossip Bucket also reported on the news. Fadi Fawaz further said that the tweets were long since deleted and his account closed. He claimed that his Twitter account was hacked and that he was scared that the ordeal happened.

Fadi Fawaz and George Michael were together for a long time until he died in his home in Goring on Christmas Day. Fawaz found him dead in bed. According to reports, the singer suffered from a number of illnesses and was overweight before he died. Many of his fans went to his home to lay flowers and messages and to pay tribute by playing his songs.

George Michael's body was examined and his death was ruled 'inconclusive.' Whoever placed those tweets were able to solicit only a few reactions from Fadi Fawaz's followers before it was permanently deleted and the account closed.