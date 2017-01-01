Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 | Updated at 11:59 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘I did not send those tweets!’ George Michael’s Boyfriend Shocked at Twitter Suicide Revelations

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 01, 2017 09:31 PM EST
Singer George Michael performs at Mediolanum Forum on November 11, 2011 in Milan, Italy.

Singer George Michael performs at Mediolanum Forum on November 11, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo : Getty Images/Vittorio Zunino Celotto)

Music Industry Trust Award 2005

Music Industry Trust Award 2005(Photo : Getty Images/Jo Hale)

George Michael's boyfriend, hairdresser and photographer, Fadi Fawaz was shocked to find out that someone used his Twitter account to send messages to his followers that George did not actually die from a heart attack. Tweets using Fawaz's account said that the singer tried to commit suicide a number of times before he actually succeeded on Christmas Day. This news speculated that George's 'Last Christmas' may not really be what it seems.

Radar Online was the first to report about the suspicious tweets from Fawaz's account. There were a total of 5 messages that were sent from his account @fadifawaz with the first one recounting how the hairdresser found his partner dead in bed. The next messages said that the Wham! singer wanted to die and has tried to kill himself multiple times until he became successful. The unknown messenger finally ended his series of cruel tweets with 'We loved each other very much and we were together almost 24 hours a day.'

Gossip Bucket also reported on the news. Fadi Fawaz further said that the tweets were long since deleted and his account closed. He claimed that his Twitter account was hacked and that he was scared that the ordeal happened.

Fadi Fawaz and George Michael were together for a long time until he died in his home in Goring on Christmas Day. Fawaz found him dead in bed. According to reports, the singer suffered from a number of illnesses and was overweight before he died. Many of his fans went to his home to lay flowers and messages and to pay tribute by playing his songs.

George Michael's body was examined and his death was ruled 'inconclusive.' Whoever placed those tweets were able to solicit only a few reactions from Fadi Fawaz's followers before it was permanently deleted and the account closed.

 

SEE ALSO

5 New Updates on George Michael’s Untimely Death – Frank Sinatra’s Letter & Boyfriends Speak Out

Britney Spears is Alive: Cruel Hoax Via Sony’s Twitter Account Hours After George Michael’s Demise

TagsGeorge Michael news, George Michael suicide attempts, George Michael death updates, Fadi Fawaz tweets, Fadi Fawaz and George Michael

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

Politics & Immigration

nielson survey nielson

Deported Military Veterans Could Be Reunited with Families in US Thanks to Veteran Lawmakers

A group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation that would allow deported veterans to reunite with families in the United States.

Tennesse May Have Unknowingly Dodged Bullet By Not Passing Anti-LGBT Legislation

In Response to Puerto Rico Health Crisis, US Health Department to Fund Up to $50 Million in Medicare Support

DAPA, DACA+ Executive Action SCOTUS Hearing Unites Latino, Immigrant Rights Leaders in D.C.

New York Primary Results 2016 Shows Hillary Clinton Dominating NYC But Upstate Feels the Bern

GOP Senators File Supreme Court Brief Challenging Obama's Immigration Executive Actions

SPORTS

Bleach manga live action Bleach manga news

Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets

NBA 2017 Updates: Trade Deadline Move For 5 NBA Teams

As the calendar flips to 2017, NBA Teams are preparing for the trade deadline on February. These 5 teams will benefit from the upcoming trade.
Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder Assigns Cameron Payne To D-League
Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

Heat Confirms Erik Spoelstra Contract Extension During Offseason
Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant

How Warriors Learn Lesson From LeBron James
Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes UFC 207 Weigh In

Preview: UFC 207 'Nunes vs. Rousey'
Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12,2016

Two Men Imitating Conor McGregor Gets The Holiday Surprise Of Their Lives
Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected £100m salary, reports

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics