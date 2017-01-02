Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 | Updated at 11:58 PM ET

LATEST NEWS

‘The Big Bang Theory’ S10 E12 ‘The Holiday Summation’ – Sheldon Gets an Earring; Postpartum Blues

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 01:42 AM EST
The Big Bang Theory official photo

The Big Bang Theory official photo(Photo : Twitter/The Big Bang Theory)

The Big Bang Theory official photo

The Big Bang Theory official photo(Photo : Twitter/The Big Bang Theory)

'The Big Bang Theory' season 10 episode 12 'The Holiday Summation' is the first episode of the long-running CBS comedy series this 2017. It will be about Sheldon and Amy's visit to Texas, Sheldon getting his ears pierced, Bernadette suffering from postpartum depression and the newlyweds Leonard and Penny spending their first Christmas together. This special episode gets an extended trailer promo which is now showing on CBS.

Spoilers Guide featured the extended trailer promo for 'The Big Bang Theory' season 10, episode 12 'The Holiday Summation' and it showed Sheldon and Amy having dinner with Mary Cooper, Sheldon's mom. Sheldon revealed to his mother that he and Amy are living together "in sin" and was surprised that she was not affected at all. She said that she was even more surprised that a girl would fancy him. Sheldon got angry and left and later on had his ears pierced to show his rebellion.

Fandom also wrote a lengthy spoiler about 'The Holiday Summation' narrating that in this special episode, Leonard and Penny would find it hard to look, bring home and set up a Christmas Tree. The two would even take time to argue about the pettiest things such as Penny watching Luke Cage episodes ahead of Leonard while the Wolowitzs are having a hard time with their new baby.

Bernadette could not make baby Hallie stop crying but soon found out that Howard can instantly do so. She feels sad that she could not take care of her own child and this made her very depressed. Sheldon decided to look for the symptoms of postpartum depression and found out that Bernadette could be suffering from it.

Later in 'The Holiday Summation' Howard will ask Sheldon and Leonard if he could get a special paternity leave from their project. Sheldon was surprised that Howard was asking for sucha thing saying that he is  "a small human wreaks havoc with his wife's genitals and gets time off." Howard added that he is doing so "with pay."

'The Big Bang Theory' season 10 episode 12 'The Holiday Summation' will air on January 5, 2017, Thursday, on CBS.

 

SEE ALSO

“The Big Bang Theory” S10 E11: Truthful Sheldon Will Have Coitus With Amy for 2nd Time on Her B-Day

TagsThe Big Bang Theory season 10 episode 12, The Holiday Summation, The Big Bang Theory Season 10

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

world ending things that may end world

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

SPORTS

Bleach manga live action Bleach manga news

Los Angeles Clippers v Brooklyn Nets

NBA 2017 Updates: Trade Deadline Move For 5 NBA Teams

As the calendar flips to 2017, NBA Teams are preparing for the trade deadline on February. These 5 teams will benefit from the upcoming trade.
Minnesota Timberwolves v Oklahoma City Thunder

Thunder Assigns Cameron Payne To D-League
Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat

Heat Confirms Erik Spoelstra Contract Extension During Offseason
Stephen Curry & Kevin Durant

How Warriors Learn Lesson From LeBron James
Ronda Rousey vs Amanda Nunes UFC 207 Weigh In

Preview: UFC 207 'Nunes vs. Rousey'
Conor McGregor of Ireland celebrates his KO victory over Eddie Alvarez of the United States in their lightweight championship bout during the UFC 205 event at Madison Square Garden on November 12,2016

Two Men Imitating Conor McGregor Gets The Holiday Surprise Of Their Lives
Real Madrid v Kashima Antlers- FIFA Club World Cup Final

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected £100m salary, reports

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics