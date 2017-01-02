Michael Jackson’s children promised by Conrad Murray to let them know of ‘true’ parentage

Conrad Murray, the former physician of the late King of Pop Michael Jackson, promised to let the singer's children know about "the truth" in their parentage. The Jackson children have been raised by the singer alone until his death in 2009.

In a report by Mirror, Murray had told Bang Showbiz exclusively that he knows of the children's biological parents. While it is known that Debbie Rowe, Michael Jackson's second wife, is the biological mother of Prince, 19 and Paris, 18 the identity of their real father was questioned several times.

There have been rumors that actor Mark Lester or Jackson's doctor, Arnold Klein, fathered them. On the other hand, it is not known who the real mother of Michael's youngest child, Bigi (formerly known Blanket),14.

Murray, who was convicted of involuntary manslaughter of the singer, claimed that he knows the truth. Murray had said that he is very respectful of the children and is sensitive to information that may cause damage to the children.

Murray said the he knew the biological grasp of Michael's children and of Bigi's mother but will reserve the statement for the children. If the King of Pop's children came to him when they are adult, not tainted, and wanted the truth then they can have that talk to know whatever they want. He added that he will not put it in a book or report it.

The death of the King of Pop in 2009 has devastated many fans worldwide. It was only after his death that the extent of his drug abuse was known to Murray, he claimed. Mail Online reported that when Michael told him that he is a single parent, Murray had established within himself that Michael will not do anything ridiculous that has anything to do with drugs.

Of the three Jackson kids, only Paris can be seen in public most often. When she was fifteen, she has attempted suicide, but survived. Although she has not attempted to end her life again, she faces cyber bullying every day. The eldest, Prince has had a few TV appearances before he attended Loyola Marymount University.

The youngest, Bigi, has kept the lowest profile. It was reported that his name Blanket, a name his father gave him, made him a subject to bullying thus name changed.