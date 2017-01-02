What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8, Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The Vampire Diaires will be airing the second part of season 8 this coming Jan. 13. Now, an all new set of surprises and revealing revelations will surely captivate its audience once more.

The Possibility of a Main Character's Death

The show is already down to its last episodes, and because of this, the fate of the Salvatore brothers becomes more intertwined with how the TV show might end up. It is also safe to assume that they will continue serving Cade. This will surely make things more interesting and thrilling.

There is also a possibility of a major character dying in the second part of season 8. Who might it be? Well, based on how the show has been running, the most unexpected characters turn out dead.

Bonnie Might Finally Become a Vampire

Episode 9 is entitled, "The Simple Intimacy of the Near Touch". Here, one can expect the return of Stefan and Damon to Mystic Fallls. In their return, more mystery and lurks as to how they will interact with Sybil.

According to Christian Times, Bonnie will also be back to Mystic Falls after her stay in Paris. With it, she might carry with her the blood of Enzo. This hints every one of us the possibility of her turning into a vampire. Bonnie turning into a vampire also makes perfect sense as this could be her only way out to get herself off of the miseries of mortal life. Perhaps there might even be a change of personality and that her turning into a vampire could make her a more ferocious and hideous personality in the remainder of the show.

Meanwhile, according to Silver Times, Stefan, Damon, Bonnie, Caroline and Enzo will all attend the Muss Mystic Falls election. Here, one can see how Sybil will taunt Damon about his feelings for Elena.

With all of these being said, the second half of The Vampire Diaries season 8 will surely be worth the watch. Stay tuned for it on its television airing on Jan. 13.