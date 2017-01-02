Jennifer Lopez Supports Drake at His Las Vegas New Year’s Eve Show – Concludes 2016 With a New Beau

Everyone who saw Jennifer Lopez would agree that the 47-year old singer and actress is head over heels with new love Drake. She is ending 2016 in the arms of her new love as she cheered him on at his New Year's Eve show at the Hakkasan nightclub in Las Vegas.

US Weekly said that Jennifer Lopez's presence at Drake's show in Las Vegas further sparked romance rumors between them. But actually the two has been igniting romance speculations since the last few months of the year. Many said that they were just collaborating for a project but when J Lo posted a photo of her and Drake cuddling together in a sofa on Instagram, social media went ablaze. They were also crowned the king and queen of a winter wonderland prom-style event in LA and were pictured kissing as they danced on the floor on December 29.

People also reported details about Drake's Las Vegas show. The set started after 1 a.m. and lasted for 40 minutes. Lopez was with friends in a VIP booth behind the DJ. Pictures of her cheering Drake on were captured and posted on social media and from the looks of it; she is having a wonderful time. The "On the Floor" singer wore a black dress and a fur coat that night but she was seen earlier wearing a dress with a plunging neckline as she and Drake dined with friends at the nightclub restaurant.

Advertisement

The new couple left the Hakkasan around 2:30 a.m. The 'Hotline Bling' singer did not hint who he was with that night but cheered the crowd on by saying "Doesn't matter where you're from tonight, we all here tonight we all family. This is for each and every one of you. I wish you more blessings, I wish you more love, I wish you more health, I wish you more wealth, and most importantly, I wish you more life to 2017 as well!"

Jennifer had a pre-taped performance aired nationwide at NBC's New Year's Eve with Carson Daly. This was a performance from her Las Vegas residency show. A source said that the two are definitely enjoying each other's company. Jennifer loves getting Drake's attention and loves that the 30-year old singer is very charming and treats her with respect.