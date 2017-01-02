Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth rekindled romance going strong in 2017; Couple reportedly wed on NYE in a secret ceremony

Disney's former star "Hannah Montana" and "Hunger Games" actor was reportedly going through a rough patch in their relationship when the couple was rumored to call off their engagement. However, their recent Instagram post and rumors reveal a different story.

The couple seem to be enjoying a gold-themed NYE bash with close friends and family. According to recent reports, following Instagram updates online, the rumor started doing the round that Hemsworth and Cyrus wed secretly on New Year's Eve. Cyrus also posted a photo of their respective mothers along with a caption, "Family! #inlaws (no law)," immediately sparking the marriage rumors.

Cyrus and Hemsworth were known to keep their relationship under tight wraps but they are now opening up to their fans as they appear closer than ever. They even topped off 2016 by sharing a passionate kiss in front of the Happy New Year sign, People Magazine reported.

According to a source close to the couple, the two made sure that their respective families were available for the lavish NYE celebration in San Diego, California. The families also spent quality time with each other at a secluded beachfront property, celebrating the new year in company of friends and family, Hollywood Life reported.

Cyrus appeared much in love with fiancé who she broke up with earlier, only to rekindle their romance again in 2015. Former Disney star could hardly keep her eyes off her man who was wearing golden pants and black button-down shirt. She even bragged about her handsome beau as she posted a picture of him on her Instagram account, captioning it as "Sorry. My dude is HOT."

for now, the rumor about their secret marriage is yet to be confirmed by the couple or their family. Until then, the fans should take this news with a grain of salt.