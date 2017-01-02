New PS4 Trailer Released; A Bunch Of New Games Coming As 2017 Exclusives

It's just the second day of the year, but it seems that Sony is preparing some incredible flavors for PlayStation fans all around which will surely set the fever for gaming throughout the year. Recently, the company has evolved a new trailer for its PlayStation 4 family which has shown a range of upcoming titles from the houses of the superlative game and entertainment saga publishers to be lined up for 2017 release.

Kotaku reports that according to the trailer some tremendously unmatched games like Horizon: Zero Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Matterfall, Gravity Rush 2, Gran Turismo Sport, NieR: Automata, Farpoint, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, New Everybody's Golf, Dreams, Pyre, NiOh, Persona 5 and many more have been set as 2017 exclusive titles for PlayStation platform. The video clip comes with a run time of 2 minutes and a few seconds and it is titled as "Coming to PlayStation in 2017 | PS4." The trailer begins with a starter note stating "UNMISSABLE" PS4 Console exclusives in 2017.

The games seen in the trailer include some of the biggest blockbuster sagas alongside those which can be considered as regular entertainers from some the biggest game manufacturers. The trailer also inks the confirmation that Detroit: Become Human will be a 2017 title. Most of the games seen with the tag of console exclusives for PlayStation 4 or PlayStation VR family. However, as per a report by DualSHOCKERS, the "PS4 exclusive" and "PS4 console exclusive" stamps appear to be misplaced on a few titles shown in the video clip. Experts and some potential sources have supposed these titles as to be released for gaming platforms other than PlayStation as well.

The trailer was unveiled on the New Year's eve. The video clip ends with a spectacular note defining PS4 as "The best place to play the biggest games." All and all, the trailer has depicted charmings measures which make a PlayStation player love his/her console more. The trailer can be witnessed here.