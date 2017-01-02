New ‘Pokemon GO’ Updates – Bronze, Silver & Gold Boxes, Extended Lure Times & Increased Drop Rates

Niantic is pleased to announce that the second wave for 'Pokemon Go' updates has officially started. The gaming giant has started wave one from December 25 to 30 with new creatures and special gifts for players and now there will be more gifts to last till the New Year.

Cinema Blend reported that the new 'Pokemon Go' updates will include gift boxes with bronze, silver and gold colors. These boxes contain a specific number of items such as incense, lures, Poke balls, Great balls and lucky eggs. These gifts will be available till January 3, 2017, so players have only a few days remaining before these gifts run out.

The first wave of gifts had surprise boxes as well ranging from Special, Great and Ultra boxes however these gifts were not met with much excitement since most of the presents were already available throughout the game. According to some players, what they really want to get is more incubators so that they would be able to hatch their Pokemon eggs faster. A player needs more incubators since it takes time to hatch an egg.

Advertisement

Another exciting update is extending lure times and increasing drop rates. Players will be able to encounter selected second generation and evolved first generation Pokemons to improve their collection. Expect favorites like Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Charizard, Charmander, Charmeleon, Ivysaur, Bulbasaur and Venusaur. Lure times will double the effect so a 30 minute lure could extend till an hour. These gifts will only be until January 8, 2017.

Inquisitr also reported part two of 'Pokemon Go' updates saying that there will be drastic changes when it comes to hatching Pokemons from eggs. Before the update, players were used to hatching their monster pets like Pikachus, Magmars and Tauros from eggs and of course new Pokemons released last December 12 were also hatched from eggs (Pichu, Togepi, Smoochum, Igglybuff, Tyrogue, Magby, and Elekid).

Reports say that after the updates, there were no other evolved or regional Pokemons hatched from eggs. A research was even started to find out if this was true and according to results of species hatch rates after the updates, Rattata and Pidgey no longer hatch from 2km eggs. Players with even advised to get rid of their egg collection as well.

There are no words from Niantic if this study accurately describes the results of their latest updates. There are no details as well if there would be a third wave of 'Pokemon Go' updates to be released after this current one.