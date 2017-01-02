Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Tuesday, January 03, 2017 | Updated at 12:00 AM ET

LATEST NEWS

New ‘Pokemon GO’ Updates – Bronze, Silver & Gold Boxes, Extended Lure Times & Increased Drop Rates

By Lee Mijares (staff@latinpost.com)
First Posted: Jan 02, 2017 06:56 AM EST
Pokemon Go Craze Hits New York City

Pokemon Go Craze Hits New York City(Photo : Getty Images/Michael Loccisano)

Pokemon Go Craze Hits New York City

Pokemon Go Craze Hits New York City(Photo : Getty Images/Mike Coppola)

Niantic is pleased to announce that the second wave for 'Pokemon Go' updates has officially started. The gaming giant has started wave one from December 25 to 30 with new creatures and special gifts for players and now there will be more gifts to last till the New Year.

Cinema Blend reported that the new 'Pokemon Go' updates will include gift boxes with bronze, silver and gold colors. These boxes contain a specific number of items such as incense, lures, Poke balls, Great balls and lucky eggs. These gifts will be available till January 3, 2017, so players have only a few days remaining before these gifts run out.

The first wave of gifts had surprise boxes as well ranging from Special, Great and Ultra boxes however these gifts were not met with much excitement since most of the presents were already available throughout the game. According to some players, what they really want to get is more incubators so that they would be able to hatch their Pokemon eggs faster. A player needs more incubators since it takes time to hatch an egg.

Another exciting update is extending lure times and increasing drop rates. Players will be able to encounter selected second generation and evolved first generation Pokemons to improve their collection. Expect favorites like Squirtle, Wartortle, Blastoise, Charizard, Charmander, Charmeleon, Ivysaur, Bulbasaur and Venusaur. Lure times will double the effect so a 30 minute lure could extend till an hour. These gifts will only be until January 8, 2017.

Inquisitr also reported part two of 'Pokemon Go' updates saying that there will be drastic changes when it comes to hatching Pokemons from eggs. Before the update, players were used to hatching their monster pets like Pikachus, Magmars and Tauros from eggs and of course new Pokemons released last December 12 were also hatched from eggs (Pichu, Togepi, Smoochum, Igglybuff, Tyrogue, Magby, and Elekid).

Reports say that after the updates, there were no other evolved or regional Pokemons hatched from eggs. A research was even started to find out if this was true and according to results of species hatch rates after the updates, Rattata and Pidgey no longer hatch from 2km eggs. Players with even advised to get rid of their egg collection as well.

There are no words from Niantic if this study accurately describes the results of their latest updates. There are no details as well if there would be a third wave of 'Pokemon Go' updates to be released after this current one.

 

SEE ALSO

Niantic Labs Disappoint Pokemon Go Fans with Only 7 Out of 100 Creatures; It Could Take Time

Toad is the Free Character in Super Mario Run! – First Batch of Rewards as Soon as App is Released

Pokemon Go Updates: 100 New Pokemons (152 to 251); Creatures with Genders Hints Breeding

Pokemon Go Updates: Double XP, “Shiny” Pokemon Possibly Mewtwo, Zapdos or Articuno & More

TagsPokemon Go Updates, Pokemon GO news, Pokemon GO

© 2015 Latin Post. All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.

US&World

world ending things that may end world

Unaccompanied Immigrant Children Sent to Live with Undocumented Adults Who May Be in US Illegally

A Department of Health and Human Services study found 22,798 unaccompanied children were housed with parents, aunts, uncles, or other close relatives between September 2015 and February 2016, nearly equaling the total of the previous 12-month period.

Drug Smuggling Tunnel Running from San Diego to Mexico, $22 Million in Cocaine Seized by Federal Agents

Latino Small Business Booms in Southern California, But Not Revenues

Immigrants Rushing to Become US Citizens, Earn Right to Vote, Have Voices Their Heard on Immigration

Mexico Marijuana Legalization, Drug Possession Decriminalization Becomes Focus for President Enrique Peña Nieto

Latin American Governments Paid This Company to Spy on Their Citizens

CULTURE

Amy Gutmann Time In kids

Publix First To Offer Free Antibiotics To Customers

7 Common Myths About Science & Health Gonna Busted At The End Of 2016

Scientists proved wrong 7 misconceptions about Science and health throughout this year.
A small group of tourists walk toward the entrance to a tomb in The Valley of the Kings on October 23, 2013 in Luxor, Egypt.

Discovered, Compelling Evidence Of New Ancient Tombs at Egypt [VIDEO]
Nativity of Jesus, ca 1512-1513

A Nativity Scene in Ancient Egyptian Painting Was Discovered To Be 5000 Years Old [VIDEO]
One of the two ancient bronze coins, which according to Israel Antiquities Authority archaeologists were struck by the Roman procurator of Judea, Valerius Gratus, in the year 17/18 CE.

Ancient Bronze coin found in Jerusalem
Art history files - 1.1. predynastic period - Ancient egypt

Hot Discovery: Ancient Pottery Unveils Evidence Of Cooking Plants
winter road conditions

What Is Black Ice. What Makes It So Dangerous
Night Diamond

Scientists Created A Hexagonal Diamond, Harder Than The Regular Diamond

From our partner

Subscribe to LatinPost!

Sign up for our free weekly newsletter for the latest in-depth coverage!

Classifieds
  1. 1 Recent College Graduate Struggles To Find Full Time Employment In Tough EconomyMexico-based Startup Platzi is Teaching Professional Skills to Latin America One Subscriber at a Time - How This Can Increase Employment Opportunities for Latinos
  2. 2 Sean and Kenny Salas, co-founders of Camino Financial Latinos Helping Latinos: Camino Financial Helps Business Owners Get Loans Up to $500K
  3. 3 NGL Media, multicultural marketingJohn Leguizamo's Media Marketing Startup is Expanding with New Full-Scale Production Studios
  4. 4 Fedencio Sanchez pushing his popsicle cart in Chicago$350,000 Raised for Chicago Paleta Vendor, 89, After His Photo and Story Go Viral
  5. 5 Money Run a Startup Accelerator? Here's How to Compete for $50,000 in Gov. Funding from the Small Business Administration
  6. 6 Startup, entrepreneur, small businessHere's What Makes a Good Location for Latino Entrepreneurs to Start a Successful Business

Our Picks

'Fullmetal Alchemist' Movie Latest News & Updates: Warner Bros. Japan Releases First Look at Edward, Alphonse Elric [TRAILER]

Latest PS4 Trailer Revealed Console Exclusives To Be Launched in 2017 [VIDEO]

'Final Fantasy: Brave Exvius' News & Update: Ariana Grande's 'Dangerous Woman' Costume to be Featured in Mobile Game [DETAILS]

'The Expendables 4' soon to start filming, movie will have something different

'Devil May Cry 5' Latest News & Update: Hideaki Itsuno May Unveil New Game in 2017 [RUMORS]

Samsung to reveal the cause behind the Galaxy Note 7 fiasco, suggests report

What to Expect in 'The Vampire Diaries' Season 8 Episode 9; Bonnie Might Become A Vampire

The truth of real parentage for Michael Jackson's children

PlayStation Plus Owners to Get Day of the Tentacle Remastered and More in January 2017

Fadi Fawaz woke up and finds shocking twitter messages on his account claiming that boyfriend George Michael tried to kill himself many times before finally dying on Christmas Day.

Apple has not recovered from it’s slower than expected iPhone sales last year and will slash production during the next months according to reports.

‘The Big Bang Theory’ wraps up the holiday season with an episode that will feature the whole gang including Mary Cooper, Bernadette and Howard’s new baby Hallie and pirate Sheldon.

FCC Filing Hints That the Nintendo Switch Won't Support 3G or LTE

'Justice League' main villain Steppenwolf explored in details

Top 10 most anticipated movies of 2017: 'Star Wars: Episode VIII', 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2', Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast' and many more

NASA has huge plans for 2017: Missions to Mars, Saturn and Jupiter; monitoring total Eclipse and more

Apple's upcoming iPhone to display Samsung's AMOLED panel, says report

Don’t miss it!

Dolly Elizondo
Politics

TURNOUT: Latina Congressional Candidate Dolly Elizondo Hopes to Break Glass Ceiling in Lone Star State

Ruben Kihuen
Politics

TURNOUT: Mexican-American Ruben Kihuen Hopes to Bring Progressive Work Ethic to Congress

Lucy Flores
Politics

TURNOUT: Lucy Flores Fights to Solve Issues Affecting Hard-Working Families

LATIN POST TV

more video 
Rogue One New Trailer Suspenses Viewers

Iowa Flooding Map and Rainfall Pattern (Satellite Video)

Quejas Contra Trump en el Sur de California - Costa Mesa, Santa Ana

Punto de Quiebra, el Trailer en EspaÃ±ol: Aguante las Olas

REEL SALAZARS - Movie Reviews

Director Andy Muschietti (L) and producer Barbara Muschietti (R) attend the 'Mama' photocall at the on February 4, 2013 in Madrid, Spain.
Entertainment

"It" Updates: A new Pennywise the Clown teaser photo released
'The Nice Guys' Photocall - The 69th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Entertainment

Ryan Gosling to play the role of astronaut Neil A. Armstrong in biopic movie
The Flash
Entertainment

The Flash: Villains That Scarlet Speedster Should Fight In The Movie
Latin Post
Real Time Analytics