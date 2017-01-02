NCIS Season 14 Episode 11: Impending Operation Willoughby puts team agent life in jeopardy; Gibbs worry as unknown agent fights death

Kicking off the New Year with a huge bang, NCIS Season 14 Episode 11 will soon be hitting the screens with a jaw dropping twist.

The released promo for NCIS Season 14 Episode 11 titled as 'Willoughby' reveals the life of an agent being seriously jeopardized. The teaser has not made the face of the agent clear, but one thing is for sure and that is the upcoming risk encountered by the NCIS team agent. The situation will be thus allowing the team leaders to steer the situation in a different trajectory hence, putting Gibbs in a worrisome state.

The main plot of the Episode 11 revolves around the unfolding of a clandestine operation to assess a businessman who is reportedly involved in the unspeakable acts of terrorism in order to fill his pockets and control the stocks in his favor.

The emotionally charged episode also known as the Operation Willoughby has rendered one of the NCIS team agents dwelling amidst life and death situation. The promo also shows the agent heading to an airplane, which ultimately blows up as part of the conspiracy plan.

As per Carter Matt, NCIS Season 14 Episode 11 has plenty to offer besides being agent-centric. The episode 'Willoughby' will also focus on Bishop (Emily Wickersham) and her new boyfriend Qasim forming an alliance and working together. The season gradually revealed Bishop and Qasim involved in a romantic affiliation and the upcoming episode can possibly shed more light on their particular relationship as one unit.

The episode will also allow the audience to experience the entertaining yet romantic aspect of Bishop and Qasim's romantic partnership. Even though the perils are high, it is still up in the air whether the agent will survive or not. Hopefully, the NCIS team will not let the criminal let loose and catch the menace before it is too late.

The episode has a lot to offer as NCIS Season 14 Episode 11 will be returning this Tuesday night, 3rd January on CBS.