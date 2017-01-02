Latinpost Google+ Latinpost instagram Latinpost RSS

Study Finds Roughly 7100 Cheetahs Left In The World

A cheetah sits under a tree on July 20, 2010 in the Edeni Game Reserve, South Africa. Edeni is a 21,000 acre wilderness area with an abundance of game and birdlife located near Kruger National Park in

Cheetah, the fastest mammal of the world now heading towards the extinction. The rapid growth of human civilization making life harder for those species. Over a couple of decades, about 91% percent of Cheetahs has been driven out and it’s still decreasing.

A wildlife research team from Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), Panthera and Zoological Society of London(ZSL), United Kingdom had conducted a Cheetah census all over the world, especially on African and Asian region. Survey reveals the rate of the population is getting dropped since 1990. Now, there are only 7100 cheetahs remain all over the world.

Dr. Sarah Durant lead author from the Zoological Society of London, said in report,“Our findings show that the large space requirements for the cheetah, coupled with the complex range of threats faced by the species in the wild, mean that it is likely to be much more vulnerable to extinction than was previously thought.”

Once Africa used to be the paradise of cheetahs, but now they could be seen in just six African countries like South Africa, Namibia, Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Angola, and Botswana. According to BBC report, the population of Zimbabwe’s cheetahs is now 170. 16 years ago the number was 1,200. Acinonyx jubatus aka the Asiatic cheetah, now dealing with the worst situation, fewer than 50 individuals of cheetahs could be found in some isolated pockets of Iran.

One of the main reason for their bad time is human civilization. Civilization snatching their lands and foods. National Geographic reported that cheetahs are one of the widest ranging carnivores and their 77% habitats are outside protected areas. Not only deforestation, cheetahs were being hunted by the poachers for their meats and gorgeous looking skins. Dealing Cheetah skins in the black market are one of the most profitable business. Not only Cheetahs, their prey species such as antelopes, gazelles, warthogs, and impalas are also being targeted, which breaks their food habits and causing malnutrition.

On the other side, Cheetah cubs are one of the most demanding species as a pet business, especially in the middle east region. Cubs could be sold even up to $10,000 on the black market. Over the past 10 years, almost 1,200 cheetah cubs were known to have trafficked and 85% of them were died during the journey, as per the record of Cheetah Conservation Fund(CCF).

Research team from ZSL,WCS and Panthera has urged International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to categorize this species as an endangered species. South Africa Govt. Now taking several steps for these issues and banning advertisements on social medias for Cheetah sales. So many Organizations are also coming forward to make a better world for them.

