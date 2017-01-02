HTC Ocean Note To Outshine Google Pixel Camera; Upcoming HTC Smartphone Ditches Headphone Port, Joins iPhone 7

The technological giant HTC has always rendered smartphones that are beyond ones' imagination and this time the brand is all set to deliver a new device by the name of 'Ocean'.

HTC will soon be kicking off a new series of smartphones for its loyal customers this year. Among them, a phablet by the name of Ocean will soon be available in the market. Decan Chronicle indicates that the rear camera of Ocean Note will come with the highest DxOMark score within the smartphones category and may even come without the typical 3.5 mom headphone device.

Ditching the idea of a headphone jack might be controversial. Following the trend set by Apple, HTC's Ocean Note might sit well in the market. As far as the smartphones camera quality is concerned, when Google Pixel and Pixel XL were initially introduced in the technological market, they were allotted with DxOMark score of 89, the highest rated camera quality a smartphone can acquire. However, the tables have turned and the rumor mills are churning that HTC's Ocean Note will come with the highest DxOMark score.

According to My Smart Price, the source from Taiwan suggested that HTC is planning to announce the device at a press conference being held on January 12. The smartphone is said to come within mid-range X10 and will carry a 5.5 inch 1080p display along with MediaTek's Helio P10 processor, 3GB of RAM and a 13MP rear camera.

The handset will come with an Adaptive Audio function and it will also sport a new set of headphones. The company is said to be releasing the second device, which is reportedly the HTC 11 at the Mobile World Congress taking place on February 27 in Barcelona.

Although the reports have not been released officially by the company itself, fans will have to wait further for more official updates.