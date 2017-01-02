Moto X (2017) Trailer Leaked; The Phone May Be Dubbed As Moto C [VIDEO]

Lenovo has been constantly innovating things with its Motorola range of smartphones. Various potential sources outraged some snaps of the alleged Moto X (2017) some days earlier. And now a video snap portraying a 360degree view of the said handset has been revealed which has already created a superlative buzz around with its expected specs and features.

According to Android Authority, the upcoming stunner from the house of Moto seems to have certain similarities with its currently existing masterpiece Moto Z. It supposedly comes with 5.2-inch display along with a regular 3.5 mm headphone jack. However, it seems to be much thicker than both the Moto Z and Moto Z Force. With dimensions measuring roughly 150 x 73.8 x 8.4 mm base length.

The phone will not have dual rear cameras and will come with a 9.5 mm camera bump. Besides these, one of the essential features to be noted is that, as per a report by Gadget 360, Motorola may be sacrificing the much-admired range of Moto Mods in Moto X (2017), which have been the center highlight of Moto Z.

The video clip hints that Moto X (2017) may not have a conventional square like fingerprint button. Rather, it will be equipped with the pill like home button in the front end. The handset is also thought to sport USB Type-C ports. Some potential sources are now even flaunting that the alleged smartphone will not be dubbed as Moto X (2017).

HelloMotoHK fan club claimed that the leaked video depicts a phone that recently passed FCC regulation has been codenamed 'CEDRIC'. Another reputed source which majorly deals in smartphones and gadgets has claimed that this device will be called as Moto C.

Some rumors surfaced previously even claimed that Motorola will roll over its Moto X 2017 in CES 2017 event. Although, these insights proved to be wrong as the company has not confirmed anything about the handset yet. Gadget lovers who are eager to know more about this handset will require waiting for a while. The trailer can be seen from below.