Angelina Jolie celebrates New Year with Kids; Brad Pitt left alone and in tears

Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt custody battle for their six kids is getting nastier than ever. And now Angie is apparently in a meltdown mode because of over Brad Pitt's Christmas weekend with the children.

According to Celebrity Dirty Laundry, Brad Pitt recently got to spend some quality time with his kids on Christmas. The time went so well that some of the kids now want to meet their father again, angering Angelina.

The "Maleficent" actress even tried to stop her kids from visiting Brad at all in the first place. According to a Hollywood Life insider, she couldn't believe when Brad Pitt was cleared to meet his children and tried to change the terms by asking to have the meeting at her home.

Obviously she was told no and this made her furious. It seems like Brad Pitt wasn't as lucky on New Year's Eve as he was on Christmas.

Angelina Jolie and her six kids celebrated New Year's Eve in Colorado, minus Brad Pitt. All the stress has left the "Ocean 11" actor broken and in tears.

"He desperately misses having his kids with him for Christmas and New Year," Mirror quoted the insider saying. "He's broken down in tears so many times - he's not ashamed to cry anymore. Brad is like a broken man."

Brad has recently accused Angie in court that she is becoming out of control. She has been disclosing private documents related to the custody battle to media and this was opposed strongly by Brad and his lawyers.

Insiders stated that Brad is ready to do anything to achieve a shared custody. He has been quite for too long and knows that it's now or never.

If Brad Pitt doesn't act right away then he will lose any chance of regaining custody of his children to Angelina Jolie.