NBA Updates: Miami Heat Extends Erik Spoelstra Contract In Offseason

Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra's contract is soon to expire, but that will not happen anymore as the team confirmed that his contract had been extended. Erik Spoelstra has been serving as a Miami Heat assistant for years before he became a head coach, replacing Pat Riley at the beginning of 2008-09 seasons.

According to NBA, Miami team immediately responded to the media's query with regards to Spoelstra's contract. With no formal team announcement, Miami released a statement that his contract will run beyond this season.

During the Friday night's game against Boston Celtics which was held at TD Garden, Spoelstra express his gratitude to the owner Micky Arison and Heat President Pat Riley for extending his contract.

"I would like to thank the Arizona and Pat for their continued confidence in my staff and me, and their trust humbles me in me as head coach. It has been an incredible 22 years being part of the Miami Heat family, and we will look to continue our goal of winning NBA championships," Erik Spoelstra said in a statement on Friday.

According to Sun Sentinel, Erik Spoelstra is in his ninth season as an NBA head coach. He guided the team to four consecutive NBA finals from 2011 to 2014 and had celebrated with them the championships in 2012 and 2013. Spoelstra is considered as the NBA second-longest tenured coach.

Since the free-agency departure of LeBron James in 2014 offseason, the team has fallen harder. The heat failed to make some playoffs in 2015, advancing within one victory of the 2016 Eastern Conference finals. Now, the team is heading to the second lottery finish under Spoelstra's coaching career.

Erik Spoelstra has a great influence on the team which includes inputs on personnel decisions which was also written in his previous contract. Furthermore, he has learned to reshape his coaching staff with his four assistants.



