Samsung Might Launch Two Windows 10 Tablets As Galaxy TabPro S Successor At CES 2017 Next Month

With the success of the release of the Galaxy TabPro S in 2016 which delivered a 2-in-1 tablet that incorporated Samsung’s world-class technology and Microsoft Windows 10 operating system, it is good news for users and tech savvies alike that a new Windows-powered tablet will be coming to markets sooner than expected.

Albeit unconfirmed, SamMobile reported that Samsung will be launching a couple of Windows tablet at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show 2017 in Las Vegas next month. This was upon receiving a tip that the tablets will bear the model numbers SM-W720 and SM-W620.

There are not many details known about the tablets, but based on the model numbers, the SM-W720 will likely be a successor of the Galaxy Tab Pro S while the other will be a smaller variant. These tablets, however, are expected to carry similar specifications and designs as the older one.

The Galaxy Tab Pro S sports a high-end desktop-oriented interface and full PC functionality that caters to high-efficiency users. With its sleek and portable design, the tablet emulates high productivity.

Likewise, it offers a superior viewing experience with its 12-inch 2160x1440 pixel resolution Super AMOLED display that is considered first for Windows-powered tablet that ran to the market. It also included an Intel Core M processor coupled with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and also, a modest 5,200mAh battery capacity.

On the other hand, WCCFTECH suggested that Samsung could improve the capacity of the rumored upcoming tablets, especially the successor, with providing it an improved expansion option through Thunderbolt 3. The port is known to be highly versatile.

As further reported, incorporating the technology to the next Windows-powered tablet of Samsung can grant users with a much larger expansion freedom in terms of hooking up a secondary display, transferring data across devices using storage peripherals, providing power to the tablet, and attaching several USB-A peripherals such as a keyboard, a mouse, and even USB flash drives.

More details of the rumored Windows 10 tablet of Samsung will surely be unveiled as the electronic event nears so stay tuned for more exciting updates!